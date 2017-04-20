Obama's former Education secretary ticks off how Trump is changing the department

King is starting a new job as president and chief executive of the Education Trust, a Washington-based nonprofit focused on educational equity. He spoke at an outdoor reception organized by the group's California outpost, EdTrust-West, in downtown Los Angeles.

"As a teacher, as a parent and as a citizen, it’s distressing to see the department walking away from its core responsibility of advancing equity," he said Wednesday.

Since finishing his tenure as President Obama's second Education secretary , King has watched a new administration implement policies diametrically opposed to his own.

After his speech, he outlined in an interview the different ways the federal government's role in education has changed since the inauguration of President Trump. The new administration, he said, has been:

Throwing out school accountability rules: Trump signed a bill that rescinded the Obama administration's rules for the Every Student Succeeds Act, a school accountability law. What that means is that states get much more freedom in how they grade schools. "The regulations would have helped to ensure that states honor the law," King said. "It was wrong to undo them."

Scrapping school diversity grants: The Obama administration created a grant program to promote socioeconomic integration in schools, but Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos rescinded it "with little explanation," King said. "I think it was a mistake."

Pulling back on civil rights enforcement: The Trump administration has already rescinded Obama-era protections for transgender students — a move King called "cruel and wrong" — and student loan recipients. In DeVos' public appearances, King sees signs that the administration might withdraw in other areas too. "The signals ... have been that she doesn’t think there doesn’t need to be a robust federal protection of civil rights," King said.

Overall, he said, "it's distressing, dismaying, upsetting, but unfortunately, it has been a consistent pattern since the start of the administration."

In his new post, King says he plans to fight the actions by using data to drive home arguments and organize parents.

Civil rights activist and organizer Dolores Huerta, 87, spoke before King, talking about her experience working alongside Cesar Chavez and the need to organize parents and communities around public education.

"There are so many levels of injustice in our school system right now — and the thing is, only we can [fix] it," she said. "It's not going to change unless you are the ones to change it."