Betsy DeVos' Halloween costume is not going over well
|Joy Resmovits
Even Betsy DeVos' Halloween costume has become controversial.
To a White House celebration of the spooky day, she donned a bright red wig and a black dress covered in bright planets.
The education secretary was dressed as Ms. Frizzle, the teacher in "The Magic School Bus," a recently revamped 1990s cartoon about a science class that travels through space, into a reservoir, even through a student's intestines.
Lily Tomlin voiced the original Frizzle. The new series, available on Netflix, focuses on her sister, voiced by Kate McKinnon. "Hamilton" creator Lin-Manuel Miranda now sings the theme song.
(While the costume attempt is admirable, our humble, nostalgic opinion is that DeVos' wig is not nearly frizzy enough, and that from the available pictures, it seems DeVos as Frizzle is missing her critical, ever-present assistant: a chameleon named Lizzy. But we're picky when it comes to this childhood favorite.)
From her confirmation hearing on, as she has pulled back Obama-era rules protecting student loan borrowers and transgender students, DeVos has attracted protesters and controversy. As on most days, on Halloween, many people are voicing their displeasure with her.
DeVos supported Trump's announcement that he would pull out of the Paris climate change accord. When reporters asked about her views on climate change, DeVos said: "I believe that, certainly, the climate changes."
No word yet from Tomlin.