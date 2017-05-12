Welcome to Essential Education, our daily look at education in California and beyond. Here's the latest
- Members of the California Board of Education, in deciding to shut two Celerity charter schools, said they had lost confidence that runs them, which is under investigation.
- Gov. Jerry Brown says he'll withhold $50 million in UC budget money until the system makes recommended reforms.
Betsy DeVos skips the opportunity to address — and take questions from — the nation's education reporters
|Joy Resmovits
U.S. Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos has declined the opportunity to speak to a group of education reporters.
According to an email sent by the national Education Writers Assn., every other Education secretary has appeared before the group. DeVos has taken few questions from mainstream media reporters so far. According to the Washington Post, it took her office over two months to respond to the invitation.
Editor's note: The author of this post is a board member of the association.