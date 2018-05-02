Advertisement
Essential Education: Beutner named LAUSD superintendent
Beutner selected as new LAUSD superintendent with two no votes — but he has some homework: What's new in education

(Kirk McKoy / Los Angeles Times)

In and around Los Angeles:

L.A. Unified named its new superintendent Tuesday: Austin Beutner, 58, a philanthropist and former investment banker who has no experience running a school or district. Two board members voted no.

The Beutner announcement is controversial, but follows a long history of the district picking between leaders who come from inside and outside LAUSD leadership.

Tale as old as time: L.A. Unified superintendent pick follows a historical pattern of outside-the-box choices

Navy Vice Adm. David L. Brewer III, superintendent from 2006-2008.
Navy Vice Adm. David L. Brewer III, superintendent from 2006-2008. (L.A. Times file photo)

L.A. Unified has long gone back and forth between picking insiders and outsiders to run the nation’s second largest school district. 

The choice of Austin Beutner, announced Tuesday, places the district squarely back in the outsider camp — months after a consummate insider, Supt. Michelle King, announced that she had cancer and would not return to the job.

Check out this timeline of former L.A. superintendents to see how the school board members have changed their minds, sometimes favoring leaders who come from the world of education and sometimes executives from elsewhere, recruited to shock the system into change.

LAUSD prepares to name new leader, training tots for friendship, sex ed waivers in California: What's new in education

Austin Beutner
Austin Beutner (Kirk McKoy / Los Angeles Times)

In and around Los Angeles:

L.A. Unified is poised to name Austin Beutner as its new schools chief.

Nearly 30,000 L.A. preschoolers are getting specific training and teachings on empathy.

UC San Diego's sexual assault prevention efforts, teachers on strike, LAUSD transfer deadline: What's new in education

Thousands of Arizona teachers march through downtown Phoenix on their way to the State Capitol.
Thousands of Arizona teachers march through downtown Phoenix on their way to the State Capitol. (Ralph Freso / Getty Images)

In and around Los Angeles:

How UC San Diego has fought against sexual assault for the last three decades.

L.A. Unified students who want to transfer have until May 18 to apply.

Teacher walkouts in Arizona and Colorado continue national debate on money for schools

Following the lead of teachers who walked off the job in other states in recent weeks, thousands of teachers and their supporters took to the streets in Arizona and Colorado for the second day in a row to demand better pay and more funding for education.

Three decades before the #MeToo movement, UC San Diego led the way against sexual assault

When Nancy Wahlig first started her fight against sexual assault, one company was marketing a capsule for women to stash in their bras and then smash to release a vile odor.

