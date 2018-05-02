Navy Vice Adm. David L. Brewer III, superintendent from 2006-2008. (L.A. Times file photo)

L.A. Unified has long gone back and forth between picking insiders and outsiders to run the nation’s second largest school district.

The choice of Austin Beutner, announced Tuesday, places the district squarely back in the outsider camp — months after a consummate insider, Supt. Michelle King, announced that she had cancer and would not return to the job.

Check out this timeline of former L.A. superintendents to see how the school board members have changed their minds, sometimes favoring leaders who come from the world of education and sometimes executives from elsewhere, recruited to shock the system into change.