More than one-third of students admitted to California State University are not considered ready for college-level work, and the system is revamping its methods of helping them, university leaders told the Board of Trustees during a meeting Tuesday in Long Beach.

Currently, students who enter Cal State without demonstrating college readiness in math and/or English are required to take up to three traditional remedial classes before they are allowed to enroll in courses that count toward their degrees. (If students do not pass these courses during the first year, they are disenrolled from the university.)

The problem is that these non-credit remedial courses cost the students more money and time, and are not the most effective way to support students who come to college less prepared than their peers, said Loren Blanchard, executive vice chancellor of academic and student affairs.

In a recent study of similar college-prep work at community colleges, the Public Policy Institute of California found that remedial programs — also called developmental education — largely fail to help most students complete their academic or vocational programs. In fact, they often frustrate students and may even drive some to drop out.