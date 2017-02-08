Hello, and welcome to Essential Education.
Millions of you tuned in Tuesday to the confirmation of Donald Trump's Secretary of Education, Betsy DeVos .
Today is DeVos' first day, and it's also ours. We hope you'll stay tuned, and come to us to find out what's happening in schools and colleges across California -- and nationwide. On our radar today:
- Vice President Mike Pence cast a historic tie-breaking vote to seal the confirmation of DeVos, a Michigan Republican fundraisers who loves school choice .
- Here in Los Angeles, there's a major school board race afoot. The Times' editorial board today endorsed these candidates .
- Some campaign materials want you to associate board president Steve Zimmer with murderers.
- A lawsuit is targeting a major source of union funding.
- You have to meet this 83-year-old man who is just now graduating from high school.
'I am the newbie and I have a lot to learn': Betsy DeVos introduces herself
|Joy Resmovits
After a contentious confirmation process, Betsy DeVos addressed her new staff on her first day as secretary of Education.
She acknowledged the bumpy road behind her, asked for unity in serving children and made a bear joke .
Her speech offered little insight into what she actually will do on the job, but here are some things she said that show her conciliatory tone.
This confirmation process and the drama it engendered has been a bit of a bear.
DeVos suggested during her confirmation hearing that grizzly bears might be one reason a school might need a gun, which spawned Internet memes and protest signs .
There is no greater achievement in the world than positively changing the life of a child by bending the arc or breaking the cycle through education.
Civil rights organizations released statements opposing DeVos' nomination, but here DeVos used language reminiscent of the civil rights movement.
Let’s make this deal: I will challenge all on how and why we’ve done things a certain way, but I will listen to each of you.
DeVos acknowledges facing intense criticism for not knowing some basic tenets of education law and policy. But she underscores why Trump chose her: She doesn't have a background in public education. She has previously called public schools a "dead end."
You can read the full speech here .
It's hard to know what any of this means. DeVos has yet to fill crucial staff positions, and her choices will be telling. Meanwhile, the House of Representatives has begun rolling back the Obama administration's education regulations.
Cheat sheet: What we've been up to lately
|Joy Resmovits
There's been no shortage of education news to keep our team busy. Here are the bigger stories we're covering.
Anna Phillips has been looking into the management practices of a local charter school network. Most recently, she wrote about Celerity Dyad Charter School in South Los Angeles — where teachers were invited to a lavish holiday party in Hollywood, but students had no library, cafeteria or gymnasium.
The FBI and the Department of Homeland Security raided Celerity's headquarters two weeks ago. Read more here.
A proposed tuition increase at Cal State caused students to rally outside of a Board of Trustees meeting recently, Rosanna Xia reported. The Cal State proposal came just after the University of California regents voted to end a six-year tuition freeze, a story that Teresa Watanabe followed from the moment it was first proposed.
Speaking of the UC system, Teresa has been closely tracking the debate over free speech that has roiled the campuses since the election.
Violent protests led UC Berkeley to cancel a planned speech by conservative provocateur Milo Yiannopolous, leading to a debate on the limits of free speech and a threatening tweet from President Trump.
Grading L.A. Unified Supt. Michelle King
|Sonali Kohli
Michelle King has led the nation's second-largest school district since January 2016, but critics say it's difficult to measure the progress she's made for students in Los Angeles Unified School District. We know that she wants to reach 100% graduation . But how will she get students to graduate, and will their education improve in the process?
Throughout her tenure as superintendent, we'll keep track of the goals that King has set for L.A. students and let you know if and how the school district is meeting those benchmarks.
A guide to magnets, L.A.'s highest-performing schools
|Sonali Kohli
Magnet schools are themed schools within L.A. Unified that students can get into through a ( somewhat confusing ) lottery system. They're in high demand ( here are some tips on applying), in part because, on the whole, they perform higher on state standardized tests than charters and other district schools. The school district is rapidly opening more magnets as a way to keep families in the district and out of charters.
But not every magnet school performs well on these tests. In 2016 The Times obtained and published a database of test scores for the magnet schools in the Los Angeles Unified School District. Here you can search for the most recent math and English test scores for magnets, and compare their scores to those of other district schools.