California's standardized test score results delayed indefinitely due to 'data issue'
|Joy Resmovits
The California Department of Education is delaying the release of state standardized test scores.
The Department was preparing to release the results of the California Assessment of Student Performance and Progress early next week, on Aug. 29.
But on Friday, department spokesman Bill Ainsworth said the release was delayed indefinitely. "Release of the California Assessment of Student Performance and Progress (CAASPP) test results for 2017 will be postponed to address a recently identified data issue," he said in an email.
This will mark the third consecutive year of results for the test, which is aligned to the Common Core standards.