California standardized test scores delayed by error in special education students' scores
|Joy Resmovits
California's data-related delay in the release of its state standardized test scores is due to a mix-up in some special education students' scores, an official said Tuesday.
The results of the California Assessment of Student Performance and Progress were scheduled to be released Tuesday.
Late last Friday, the California Department of Education said the results would be delayed indefinitely due to a data issue. The obvious question was, what sort of data issue?
On Tuesday, California Department of Education spokesman Bill Ainsworth said staffers had conducted a routine check on the analysis of test results and found that about 25,000 special education students' scores had been sorted into the wrong districts — not the ones in which they had taken the test.
The scores in question, he pointed out, were less than 1 percent of statewide scores for special education students.
"Currently, the CDE is calculating the data again to ensure precise statewide results," Ainsworth said. "We will release statewide results when this important work is completed."