Questioning charter rules, homeless students, the 'Race to Submit:' What's new in education

In and around Los Angeles:

With a newly reconfigured school board behind them, L.A.'s charter schools are trying to change some of the rules.

Parents are shocked and concerned about plastic flutes that might have been tainted with semen.

The L.A. County education office conceded that Long Beach's school spending plan should not have been approved.

In California:

Thanks to the high cost of housing, the number of homeless students is on the rise in California. More than 200,000 K-12 students in the state lack stable housing.

California is launching a Race to Submit campaign at the start of this year's financial aid application season.

Nationwide:

A Senate hearing on Tuesday showed how far lawmakers are from striking a deal on DACA.

President Trump has nominated an opponent of the Common Core for a top Department of Education job, but most of the key positions in the department remain empty.

Bonus, because you're probably in the mood for something lighter right about now: