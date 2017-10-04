NATION
Las Vegas shooting victims: Portraits of the fallen
LOCAL Education

Welcome to Essential Education, our daily look at education in California and beyond. Here's the latest:

  • At UCLA, first-generation students are getting their own dormitory floor.The idea came from a student.
  • The Las Vegas shooting touched schools statewide. Among the people killed: a special education teacher at Manhattan Beach Middle School, a 20-year-old student at Riverside Community College and the office manager at a Simi Valley elementary school.
Betsy DeVosCharter SchoolsHigher EducationK-12LAUSD

Questioning charter rules, homeless students, the 'Race to Submit:' What's new in education

Joy Resmovits
(Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)
(Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)

In and around Los Angeles:

  • With a newly reconfigured school board behind them, L.A.'s charter schools are trying to change some of the rules.
  • Parents are shocked and concerned about plastic flutes that might have been tainted with semen.
  • The L.A. County education office conceded that Long Beach's school spending plan should not have been approved.

In California:

  • Thanks to the high cost of housing, the number of homeless students is on the rise in California. More than 200,000 K-12 students in the state lack stable housing.
  • California is launching a Race to Submit campaign at the start of this year's financial aid application season.

Nationwide:

  • A Senate hearing on Tuesday showed how far lawmakers are from striking a deal on DACA.
  • President Trump has nominated an opponent of the Common Core for a top Department of Education job, but most of the key positions in the department remain empty.

Bonus, because you're probably in the mood for something lighter right about now:

  • Ashton Kutcher and LAUSD alum Mila Kunis are reportedly disagreeing about whether to send their kids to public schools.

Latest updates

Copyright © 2017, Los Angeles Times
EDITION: California | U.S. & World
62°