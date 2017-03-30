Students and faculty members at Columbia University in New York have launched a national campaign to nudge the Trump administration to enforce Title IX, the law that bans gender discrimination in educational programs receiving federal assistance.

The campaign, #CantTrumpOurTitleIX, kicks off with campus actions on Friday. The coalition also sent a letter to Education Secretary Betsy DeVos and Atty. Gen. Jeff Sessions.

"No student should experience gender-based violence, nor should schools ignore threats to a student’s safety or ability to learn," the letter states. "We will not rest until the rights and protections of all students, especially survivors of gender-based violence, are guaranteed."

Groups at a number of California schools, including UC Davis, Cal State Fullerton, Pomona College and UC Berkeley, have signed on.

The letter urges the Trump administration to do numerous things, including:

Ensure that Title IX extends to all students, regardless of their gender identity, and explicitly recognize that the law prohibits "transphobia ... as a form of sex discrimination."

Provide free counseling and medical care to victims of gender-based violence.

Make sure students who go through university adjudication can turn to a "third-party appeals process."

Increase staffing for the U.S. Department of Education's Office for Civil Rights (OCR).

The campaign comes as civil rights advocates worry that OCR will not be active under the Trump administration. Politico reported Thursday, however, that the office has opened four new investigations into sexual assaults at colleges and universities in the last week.