Enraged UC Riverside student grabs a Make America Great Again hat from classmate, calling it a symbol of 'genocide'
A UC Riverside student asked campus police Friday to arrest a fellow Highlander who allegedly grabbed his Make America Great Again hat from his head and verbally attacked him with profanity-filled accusations of promoting "genocide."
A video of the young woman's actions against Matthew Vitale, a senior majoring in economics, drew heavy coverage by conservative media outlets that painted it as another assault on the free speech rights of right-leaning college students. The video was first posted Thursday by Campus Reform, a conservative news site.
Many conservative students say efforts to silence them have escalated since President Trump's election last year. Massive protests shut down campus talks by right-wing firebrand Milo Yiannopoulos at UC Davis and UC Berkeley this year and led to unprecedented security costs for other speakers, such as conservative writer Ben Shapiro.
Vitale said Friday that UC Riverside's generally mellow campus climate has hardened in recent months.
"There has always been an undertone of liberalism and mild hostility towards conservative students, but nothing this blatant," he said in a Facebook message.
"Free speech is under attack on campus, no question. Too many college students and other people in my generation have bought in to the lie that it’s OK to silence people or bring harm to them or their property just because they think differently."
An arrest order made to campus police and provided by Vitale identified his alleged assailant as Edith Macias.
Vitale, a member of UCR's College Republicans, said he was attending a university meeting for student organizations Wednesday when Macias allegedly grabbed his hat and took it to the student life office. As Vitale repeatedly asked for it back, videotaping the encounter, she verbally attacked him.
Macias could not be reached for comment. But she posted a video on her Facebook page, titled #SNATCHAHAT, showing a woman grabbing the hat and running from the room. She wrote on the post:
"Wearing a Make America Great Again cap at UCR... Youre making the decision to intentionally hurt people. 'Make America Great Again' coded 'Continue the Genocide of POC'. You feel safe cuz you got the cops and politicians on your side. Youre not safe... just saying. We need to make racists scared. Issa movement y'all."
UC Riverside spokesman John Warren said he could not discuss any disciplinary actions because of student privacy laws. But he said campus officials did not approve of efforts to shut down free speech.
"Taking a hat off someone's head does not conform to the university's principle of community," Warren said.