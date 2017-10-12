Welcome to Essential Education, our daily look at education in California and beyond. Here's the latest:
- Michelle King is recuperating from surgery and has appointed a subordinate to run the school district in her stead.
- The Trump administration revealed a sweeping set of immigration demands Sunday night — including the building of a wall on the southern border — as tradeoffs for legislation to protect the so-called `Dreamers.' They could kill prospects for a DACA deal.
- One of our own tells his personal story of what DACA has meant for him.
Fire-related school shutdowns, Michelle King on leave, LAUSD's enrollment woes: What's new in education
|Joy Resmovits
In and around Los Angeles:
- L.A. Unified superintendent Michelle King is out on medical leave.
- The district's enrollment fell short of expectations — and fewer students means less money from the state.
In California:
- A new poll finds that most Californians support increasing state-funded financial aid.
- Nine Orange County schools were shut down because of the fire in Anaheim Hills. Officials reported at least 14 school closures across seven counties in Northern California.
Nationwide:
- Schools in Florida are resegregating, according to UCLA research.
- One in every 10 students in the nation's largest public school system was homeless at some point last school year.