  • Michelle King is recuperating from surgery and has appointed a subordinate to run the school district in her stead.
  • The Trump administration revealed a sweeping set of immigration demands Sunday night — including the building of a wall on the southern border — as tradeoffs for legislation to protect the so-called `Dreamers.' They could kill prospects for a DACA deal.
  • One of our own tells his personal story of what DACA has meant for him.
Fire-related school shutdowns, Michelle King on leave, LAUSD's enrollment woes: What's new in education

Joy Resmovits
L.A. Unified superintendent Michelle King (Al Seib / Los Angeles Times)
In and around Los Angeles:

  • L.A. Unified superintendent Michelle King is out on medical leave.
  • The district's enrollment fell short of expectations — and fewer students means less money from the state.

In California:

  • A new poll finds that most Californians support increasing state-funded financial aid.
  • Nine Orange County schools were shut down because of the fire in Anaheim Hills. Officials reported at least 14 school closures across seven counties in Northern California.

Nationwide:

  • Schools in Florida are resegregating, according to UCLA research.
  • One in every 10 students in the nation's largest public school system was homeless at some point last school year.

 

