Gonez declares victory for L.A. school board after night of watching, waiting

Kelly Gonez was reluctant to claim victory prematurely Tuesday night in her bid to join the Los Angeles Board of Education, but from early on she held a small but solid lead over Imelda Padilla.

They were running to fill the seat in District 6, in the east San Fernando Valley, which opened up when incumbent Monica Ratliff chose not to seek reelection.

Gonez held her election night gathering at Magaly's Tamales and Mexican Grill in San Fernando, and the room erupted in applause when she arrived just after 9 p.m. She shook hands with supporters and hugged them as she moved across the room.

"It's so nice to have everyone here," said Gonez, a teacher at a charter school. "That's why I do this and am just overwhelmed by the support."

Gonez had voted at 8 a.m. with few people at her polling station. “Just me and the poll workers," she said with a laugh.

San Fernando resident Manuela Herrera brought her 9-year-old son Rashmi to the party. Herrera attended two debates and said she liked Gonez’s humility and her focus on the most pressing subjects in education.

In another restaurant not far way, Padilla also watched the with supporters.

She had voted earlier by mail and spent the day canvassing.

"I kept trying to define myself as someone who has been working and trying to do good for this community for many years by helping students and schools," said Padilla, a community activist and labor organizer.

Padilla said she was surprised by the influence that outside money had on the race: "We spend more time talking about the attack ads than our platforms."

It was well past midnight, with Magaly's long closed, when Gonez declared victory.

“Based on the results we're seeing, I feel confident that the voters of BD6 have voted to make me your next member of the Board of Education,” Gonez said in a statement released by her campaign. “Thanks to all the voters who have supported my campaign, and I look forward to working with the entire community to improve our public schools.”