President Donald Trump’s proposed budget would reduce education spending nationwide while boosting money for school vouchers and charter schools.

While most public school dollars come from states and districts, federal funds cover specific programs. Since California is the largest state, it stands to lose the most money.

This fiscal year, the federal government is expected to pay California $4.09 billion for K-12 programming and $4.3 billion for college programs, EdSource noted.

The Trump administration has proposed entirely cutting Supporting Effective Instruction grants, which pay for teacher training. California gets about $250 million from that fund, and school districts use it in different ways.

Linda Darling-Hammond, a Stanford professor and president of the Learning Policy Institute — a nonprofit group focused on teaching — noted that under No Child Left Behind, the state used these grants to reduce class size.

More recently the funds have been used on specific methods of teacher training and improvement, she said.

“If you’re not helping people learn how to reorganize schools and evolve their teaching, it makes a huge difference in what’s possible,” Darling-Hammond said.

Los Angeles Unified School District Supt. Michelle King said in a statement, "The proposed cuts would decimate programs that have successfully provided our students with a high-quality education."

The budget also seeks to zero out part of Impact Aid Support Payments for Federal Property, money that gets wired from the federal government to the bank accounts of school districts that serve students from Indian reservations or public schools on non-taxed federal land such as military bases — in other words, schools that can’t rely on property taxes for revenue.

In California, at least 15 school districts would lose $18 million as a result of this cut. In 2014, California districts received about a quarter of all such funds nationwide.

According to a statement released by the National Association of Federally Impacted Schools, “The elimination of Federal Properties funding would result in cuts to personnel and professional development, academic materials, transportation, technology, and other general operating expenses."

The proposed budget cuts or eliminates over 20 programs.

U.S. Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos released a statement that called the slashes efficient. “Taxpayers deserve to know their dollars are being spent efficiently and effectively,” she said. “This budget is the first step in investing in education programs that work.”