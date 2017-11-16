Janet Napolitano: 'I regret deeply that I did not show better judgment'

UC president Janet Napolitano responded to the Regents' admonition with this statement:

I accept the results of the Board’s fact-finding review and the actions the Board has taken in response. I recognize and understand that nothing is more important for someone in my position than to uphold the highest possible ethical standards – and to ensure that all of my staff do likewise.

I would like to assure the Board of Regents, the students, faculty and staff of the University of California, state legislators and the people of California that I hear them loud and clear. I regret deeply that I did not show better judgment in connection with this matter. I have already taken steps to ensure that this does not happen again and together with the Board will work to implement the additional changes being recommended by the Board to further strengthen our processes in this regard.

I am incredibly proud to lead the University of California. I apologize again for the actions that I have taken that may have detracted from the reputation of this wonderful institution and the great people associated with it.