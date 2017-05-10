Welcome to Essential Education, our daily look at education in California and beyond. Here's the latest
- The L.A. Board of Education unanimously passed a new set of policies that says clearly: Immigration officers, stay off school campuses.
- UC tweaks its proposal to limit the percentage of out-of-state undergraduates.
L.A. school board makes it clear: Immigration officers won't be welcomed on campuses
|Howard Blume
The Los Angeles school board on Tuesday unanimously approved a set of policies that board members said would provide families with a higher level of protection from federal immigration raids.
Among the safeguards in the sweeping set of guidelines: No immigration officers will be allowed on campus without clearance from the superintendent of schools, who will consult with district lawyers. Until that happens, they won’t be let in, even if they arrive with a legally valid subpoena.