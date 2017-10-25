L.A. schools Supt. Michelle King has extended her medical leave until the end of 2017, while she and district officials continue to keep secret any details about why she cannot work.

In an email sent Monday afternoon to employees — addressed to "Dear L.A. Unified Family" — King offered no details except to say that she would be away longer than previously disclosed.

"As I continue to recover from my medical procedure, I would like to express my sincerest gratitude for your countless well wishes and unwavering support," King wrote. "To keep you updated, I anticipate returning to the office after the first of the year."

The acting superintendent is Vivian Ekchian, who, like King, rose through district ranks over a long career.

The district has not discussed King’s medical problems, but some insiders said she may have injured herself in an accident while on vacation with her family. Whatever the details, she was apparently suffering from severe leg pain, which ultimately required surgery, said district sources, who asked not to be named because they were not authorized to discuss the matter.

King, 56, had begun using a cane at work and then simply stayed at home, directing the district via phone and email. She hasn’t attended a board meeting since Sept. 12. Her last day in the office was Sept. 15.

As late as early October, district officials downplayed any suggestion that King was having medical issues and denied that her work was affected. Her original date to return was Monday, Oct. 9. But the weekend prior, she wrote to senior staff that her doctor had not cleared her to return to work and would reevaluate her condition at the end of October.

At that point, Ekchian was officially appointed to fill in.