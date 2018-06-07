Advertisement
Essential Education: USC appoints new board chair as it investigates gynecologist's behavior
L.A. Unified's spending, Tuck and Thurmond to face off, Newsom's dyslexia: What's new in education

Tony Thurmond and Marshall Tuck
In and around Southern California:

L.A. school board president wants every district graduate to be eligible for a four-year public university by 2023

Just 31.9% of recent graduates meet requirements to enroll in a California public four-year university.
Former Los Angeles schools Supt. Michelle King made “100% graduation” her central goal for the nation’s second-largest school district. Now the school board president wants to up the ante — and, by 2023, have every student graduate meeting requirements to enroll in one of the state’s public four-year universities.

According to LAUSD board President Monica Garcia’s resolution, titled Realizing the Promise for All: Close the Gap by 2023, just 31.9% of recent graduates meet those requirements. The district currently allows students to graduate with D grades in the required classes instead of the minimum C grades that Cal State and the University of California require.

The board is scheduled to vote on the resolution Tuesday.

Judge to sentence woman and her boyfriend for the murder of an 8-year-old that led to L.A. child welfare reforms

A woman and her boyfriend are expected to be sentenced Thursday for the torture and murder of an 8-year-old boy whose killing in 2013 provoked public outrage, prompted sweeping reform of Los Angeles County’s child welfare system, and led to unprecedented criminal charges against social workers who handled the child’s case.

Top USC medical school official feared dean was 'doing drugs' and alerted administration, he testifies

A former vice dean of USC’s Keck School of Medicine testified Tuesday that he feared the school’s then-dean, Dr. Carmen A. Puliafito, “could be doing drugs” and expressed concerns about his general well-being to the university’s No. 2 administrator before Puliafito abruptly left his job in 2016.

Patients of former USC gynecologist tell their stories, USC on the defense, a consumer alert for teachers: What's new in education

Willow Bay, dean of the USC Annenberg School for Communication and Journalism, speaks at the commencement ceremony in May.
In and around Southern California:

Several USC deans have sent out messages trying to reassure students and faculty that the university is committed to changing in light of misconduct allegations against the university’s longtime gynecologist.

These are the stories of the gynecologist’s former patients.

'We have failed': Top USC officials try to reassure students amid gynecologist scandal

Top administrators at USC are reaching out to students in the wake of misconduct allegations against the university’s longtime gynecologist, acknowledging failings and vowing reforms as they try to address growing outrage over the revelations.

Caruso becomes chair of USC trustees, learning in higher temps, DeVos' school safety field trip: What's new in education

It's harder to learn in the heat, research finds.
In and around Southern California:

Rick Caruso, owner of the Grove and other prominent shopping centers, has been elected to lead USC’s board of trustees.In his first act as chair, he announced an outside investigation of the conduct of longtime campus gynecologist Dr. George Tyndall and of “reporting failures.”

Around the state:

By ,  and

Rick Caruso is named chair of USC's trustees, vows swift investigation of gynecologist scandal

The University of Southern California’s board of trustees has elected mall magnate Rick Caruso to be the new chair of the board, giving fresh leadership as the university navigates a widening scandal involving a longtime campus gynecologist.

