Welcome to Essential Education, our daily look at education in California and beyond. Here's the latest:
- At UCLA, first-generation students are getting their own dormitory floor.The idea came from a student.
- Monica Garcia was chosen as president of the L.A. Board of Education on a 4-3 vote.
Las Vegas schools stay open, a USC lockdown, college classes in high school: What's new in education
|Joy Resmovits
In and around Los Angeles:
- Among the people killed in Las Vegas: a special education teacher at Manhattan Beach Middle School, a 20-year-old student at Riverside Community College and the office manager at a Simi Valley elementary school.
- USC went on lockdown after a false report of an active shooter on campus.
In California:
- Having more young people take college classes in high school is one potential solution to California's upcoming shortage of workers with college degrees.
- The state approved a new group of textbooks as California implements new curriculum standards.
Nationwide:
- Schools in the Las Vegas area were open one day after the mass shooting at a country music festival. High school sporting events were postponed.
- Following a deadly stabbing at a school in the Bronx, New York City is teaching educators how to defuse behavior crises and make sure bullying is reported.