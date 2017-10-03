LOCAL
Welcome to Essential Education, our daily look at education in California and beyond. Here's the latest:

Las Vegas schools stay open, a USC lockdown, college classes in high school: What's new in education

Joy Resmovits
Sandy Casey (Manhattan Beach Unified School District)
In and around Los Angeles:

  • Among the people killed in Las Vegas: a special education teacher at Manhattan Beach Middle School, a 20-year-old student at Riverside Community College and the office manager at a Simi Valley elementary school.
  • USC went on lockdown after a false report of an active shooter on campus.

In California:

  • Having more young people take college classes in high school is one potential solution to California's upcoming shortage of workers with college degrees.
  • The state approved a new group of textbooks as California implements new curriculum standards.

Nationwide:

  • Schools in the Las Vegas area were open one day after the mass shooting at a country music festival. High school sporting events were postponed.
  • Following a deadly stabbing at a school in the Bronx, New York City is teaching educators how to defuse behavior crises and make sure bullying is reported.

