Where's my score? About 125 ACT tests get lost in L.A.

The company that administers the ACT college entrance exam is looking for about 125 tests that went missing after students took the test in April at University High School.

"We are working with the test center supervisor and the carrier (FedEx) to attempt to locate the package," ACT, Inc. spokesman Ed Colby said in an email.

Meanwhile, he said, students will be able to retake the test for free this month or at any future date and will get refunds for the initial testing. If the old tests are found, they will be able to use whichever score is better on their college applications, Colby said.

This isn't the first time students' ACT tests have gotten lost — 88 tests in Maryland and 50 in Florida went missing in 2015, and 53 Long Island tests were lost in 2016, according to media reports.

But, Colby said, about 5,000 test centers were administering the test in April along with University High in L.A.'s Sawtelle neighborhood, and there's currently no evidence that other students' tests were lost.

"It is very rare that a package doesn't make it to ACT eventually," he said.

Tell that to Sarah and Hannah Fahn, students at private Marymount High School in Bel Air, who recently finished their junior year. On Tuesday afternoon the 17-year-old twins were still studying, sharing a private ACT tutor.

The sisters took the exam April 8 at University High, but they need to study again to perform well on a June test, said their mother, Jewlz Fahn. She said ACT prep has cost the family close to $10,000 and hundreds of study hours.

The Fahn twins checked online for their scores "religiously" in the weeks after the test, growing more and more nervous as nothing came in. Then on Thursday, Hannah got a Snapchat from a friend who took the test with her—showing that his status on the ACT website read "No Answer Document Received."

"They both felt very confident when they walked out of taking the test," their mother said. "So to not have a score is pretty infuriating.”