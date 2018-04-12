Advertisement
Essential Education: Can Inglewood's schools bounce back?
  • K-12
  • school safety
Most Californians are worried about school shooting threats and oppose arming teachers, survey finds

Hamilton High School student Aiyana Dab'riel holds a sign during a March 14 walkout in support of the Parkland shooting victims. (Brian van der Brug / Los Angeles Times)

Most Californians are worried that a school shooting like the one that occurred in Parkland, Fla. in February could shed blood closer to home, a new survey found.

Seventy-three percent of adults and 82% of public school parents said they were very concerned or somewhat concerned about school shootings.

The Public Policy Institute of California surveyed 1,704 adults in the state by phone just after the March for Our Lives protest against gun violence.

  • Charter Schools
By Anna M. Phillips

California’s largest virtual charter school network agrees to contract with its teachers

Nearly four years after teachers at California’s largest online charter school voted to unionize, they have reached a deal to increase pay and create job protections, according to a spokesman for the California Teachers Assn.

The contract, which is still tentative and subject to ratification, is a victory for the teachers union. Although charter schools are publicly funded, most are privately managed and their employees aren’t protected by labor contracts.

Under the terms of the contract — the result of years of negotiation and legal wrangling — approximately 500 teachers working for California Virtual Academies will no longer be at-will employees who can be dismissed for almost any reason.

  • Betsy DeVos
  • K-12
  • LAUSD
LAUSD's new funding formula, protesting Ref Rodriguez, helping blind students in the lab: What's new in education

Monica Garcia, president of the Los Angeles school board, pushed the funding resolution.
Monica Garcia, president of the Los Angeles school board, pushed the funding resolution. (Al Seib / Los Angeles Times)

In and around Los Angeles:

L.A. Unified’s school board voted to consider traumas that affect campus communities when divvying up some school funding.

Outside the board meeting, some students, parents and teachers called for board member Ref Rodriguez’s resignation.

School board approves a new formula for funding high-need schools

L.A. schools will soon get more money if they are located in neighborhoods with such problems as high levels of gun violence and asthma.

Protesters demand Ref Rodriguez resignation outside school board meeting

A few dozen parents, students and teachers marched outside the Los Angeles Unified School Board meeting Tuesday, some calling for board member Ref Rodriguez to resign the week after news broke that he was taken into custody on suspicion of being drunk in public at a Pasadena bar and restaurant.

Rodriguez was not cited or charged in that incident, but was held for more than five and a half hours before being released. 

The school board member faces felony and misdemeanor charges for political money laundering. He is accused of getting more than two dozen people people to donate to his campaign for his school board seat with the understanding that he would reimburse them.

  • Betsy DeVos
  • K-12
  • LAUSD
California's test scores, Inglewood's school woes, DeVos' words to Oklahoma teachers: What's new in education

In and around Los Angeles:

Scores on national tests were mostly flat across L.A. Unified.

The chaos of constant turnover has contributed to uncertainty over whether the Inglewood Unified School District can be saved.

Delaine Eastin tries to gain momentum in the California governor's race, one voter at a time

Delaine Eastin was a sophomore in high school when a drama teacher urged her to try out for a part in “The Man Who Came to Dinner.” She hesitated until he told her: “This is a metaphor for your whole life. If you never try out, you will never get the part.”

Arizona high court rejects in-state tuition for DACA recipients

Young immigrants granted deferred deportation status under a program started by President Obama are not eligible for lower in-state college tuition, the Arizona Supreme Court ruled Monday.

  • K-12
  • LAUSD
Some good news for California in national student test scores

National test scores for fourth- and eighth-graders were generally flat from 2015, but eighth-grade reading scores showed some improvement.

Every two years, the nation’s fourth- and eighth-graders are tested in math and reading — and newly released results from last year’s tests give California at least a little reason to be pleased.

The 2017 results — out Monday night — were mostly flat nationwide compared with 2015, though the average score in eighth-grade reading went up.

But while that improvement largely came from the increased scores of the highest-performing students, California eighth-graders showed some reading progress from the lowest levels to the highest.

New York high school students injured when bus strikes overpass

A charter bus carrying teenagers returning from a spring break trip Sunday night struck a bridge overpass on Long Island, seriously injuring six passengers and mangling the entire length of the top of the bus.

