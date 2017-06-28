Newly elected L.A. Unified board member Nick Melvoin hires a charter school advocate as his chief of staff

Incoming Los Angeles school member Nick Melvoin, who benefited from millions of dollars in campaign support from charter school backers, has hired a senior official with a charter advocacy group as his chief of staff.

Sarah Angel, managing director of the L.A. region for the California Charter Schools Assn., will head Melvoin's office, Melvoin confirmed Wednesday.

Another member of Melvoin's staff will be Allison Holdorff Polhill, who worked briefly for the charter association last year before running unsuccessfully for District 4, the seat won by Melvoin. Holdorff Polhill was a longtime parent leader and board member at Palisades Charter High School. After she lost in the March primary, Holdorff Pohill endorsed Melvoin in his May runoff against two-term incumbent Steve Zimmer.

Melvoin takes office in July, representing the Westside and west San Fernando Valley after the most expensive school board contests in U.S. history. Charter school advocates spent $9.7 million on behalf of Melvoin and Kelly Gonez, who prevailed in District 6, the east Valley.

Both Melvoin and Gonez have stressed that they will be independent thinkers, regardless of their donor base.

L.A. Unified has been plagued by rising costs and dwindling enrollment, with increasing numbers of families opting for charter schools, which are publicly funded but can be privately run. Los Angeles has more charters than any other school district in the country. Their fast proliferation and role in L.A. are major sources of tension among some parents, teachers and board members.



“My goal is to mitigate charter growth by improving district schools,” Melvoin said in a May interview.

There is precedent for board members hiring key staffers associated with influential special interests.

Board member Jon Lauritzen, who served from 2003 to 2007, hired teachers union insider Ed Burke as his chief of staff. Burke also later served as a staff member for Bennett Kayser.

The school system also has drawn from the charter association, hiring from it Jose Cole-Gutierrez to head the division that provides oversight of charter schools authorized by L.A. Unified.

In her role at the charter association, Angel has pressed the nation's second-largest school system to make more classroom space available to charter schools.

“Charter schools are public schools. Their students have the right to be educated on a public school campus,” she said in a May interview. “There’s been a politicization around charter schools that is a distraction.”

The association has sued L.A. Unified over space issues.

Angel also said that the school board spends too much time on questioning whether high-performing charter schools should be renewed, “and not enough time on trying to increase academic achievement for all kids.”



Before starting at CCSA, Angel worked as a deputy city prosecutor for Redondo Beach, served as an associate at the law firm O’Melveny & Myers and consulted for the state assembly’s budget committee.