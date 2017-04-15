New federal civil rights enforcement hire has stated her opposition to affirmative action

This week, U.S. Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos announced a key hire in civil rights enforcement: attorney Candice E. Jackson, who will serve as deputy assistant secretary in the Office for Civil Rights.

Until DeVos picks someone to lead OCR — and that person is confirmed by the Senate — Jackson is in charge of an office that the Obama administration used to protect transgender students, investigate and punish universities that mishandled sexual assault cases and make sure students with disabilities had their needs met.

The nonprofit investigative newsroom ProPublica reviewed Jackson's limited track record and writings, and found that, as a calculus student at Stanford University in the 1990s, Jackson wrote that she felt she had been excluded because she was white. She also wrote an op-ed for a conservative publication at Stanford about her objections to affirmative action.

Jackson transferred to Stanford from a community college in Los Angeles. After graduating from the Pepperdine University School of Law in 2002, she worked for the conservative group Judicial Watch.

Some have raised concerns about her appointment.

"Her college writings, as reported in the media, are out of step with Supreme Court doctrine and are inconsistent with progressive visions for civil rights enforcement," said Catherine Lhamon, who headed OCR under Obama. "I have deep concerns about the notion of anyone in that role who doesn't have long and sustained experience doing work of the type that is required for the role."

In 2005, Jackson wrote a book called "Their Lives: the Women Targeted by the Clinton Machine," about Gennifer Flowers and other women who said they were sexually assaulted or mistreated by former president Bill Clinton. She helped the Trump campaign promote stories about the role Hillary Clinton played in defending a rape suspect.

Most recently, she has run her own law firm in Vancouver, Wash., which, according to her LinkedIn page, has served clients such as restaurants, clinics, authors and "citizens whose civil rights may have been violated."

Jackson has also praised Murray N. Rothbard, an economist who once called the Civil Rights Act of 1964 "monstrous." She has described how her father, a physician, has been fighting Obamacare. (Her brother, by the way, is an actor on the television show "Nashville."

A survey of her tweets shows that she favors school choice, supported an anti-abortion march, and is a enthusiastic Trump promoter.

Jackson did not immediately respond to requests for comment, and the U.S. Department of Education did not make her available for an interview.

On the voicemail recording for her law firm, she says, "I am no longer practicing law. I am relocating to Washington, D.C."