California's schools suspensions are down, but black students still face higher suspension rates

The California School Dashboard shines a new light on suspension rates, using them as an indicator of how well a school is doing.

The focus on suspensions comes after years of activism and research that show that suspensions are costly, can lead to students dropping out, and can be unfair, because teachers often treat different groups of students differently.

As a result of such concerns, California passed a 2014 law that banned suspensions for "willful defiance," an ill-defined violation that gave teachers wide discretion. Some districts, including L.A. Unified, have encouraged schools to use "restorative justice" programs instead of pulling students out of the classroom, with mixed reviews from teachers.

These policies have dramatically reduced suspensions. But while fewer students are being suspended, the state has yet to resolve the fairness question, a new report finds.

Tom Loveless, a nonresident senior fellow at the Brookings Institution, a Washington, D.C.-based think tank, found that California public schools logged 539,134 out-of-school suspensions in 2012. By 2015, that number had plummeted, to 334,649. Suspension rates decreased for all ethnic groups over that period: for black students, they fell by 24.3%.