California's schools suspensions are down, but black students still face higher suspension rates
|Joy Resmovits
The California School Dashboard shines a new light on suspension rates, using them as an indicator of how well a school is doing.
The focus on suspensions comes after years of activism and research that show that suspensions are costly, can lead to students dropping out, and can be unfair, because teachers often treat different groups of students differently.
As a result of such concerns, California passed a 2014 law that banned suspensions for "willful defiance," an ill-defined violation that gave teachers wide discretion. Some districts, including L.A. Unified, have encouraged schools to use "restorative justice" programs instead of pulling students out of the classroom, with mixed reviews from teachers.
These policies have dramatically reduced suspensions. But while fewer students are being suspended, the state has yet to resolve the fairness question, a new report finds.
Tom Loveless, a nonresident senior fellow at the Brookings Institution, a Washington, D.C.-based think tank, found that California public schools logged 539,134 out-of-school suspensions in 2012. By 2015, that number had plummeted, to 334,649. Suspension rates decreased for all ethnic groups over that period: for black students, they fell by 24.3%.
But that same year, even though black students made up only 6% of the state's public school enrollment, they faced 19.8% of suspensions.*
They had a suspension rate of 17.8%, compared with 5.2% for Hispanic students, 4.4% for white students and 1.2% for Asian students.
Loveless dug deeper, and found that the problem was concentrated in just under one-third of schools. Schools that had a high suspension rate for black students — which he defined as 5% or above — were predominantly bigger schools and middle schools. They were also more likely to be schools with higher concentrations of black students.
Why?
"Perhaps these schools are in racially concentrated and very poor neighborhoods, where security might be a concern," Loveless said. "We don't exactly know."
Russ Skiba, a school psychology professor at the University of Indiana's education school, says that finding is consistent with previous studies, and reflects a theory known as "racial threat."
The idea, Skiba said, is that because of the perceived threat posed by higher concentrations of black students, such a school is more likely to have more security officers and higher rates of punishment.
Loveless noted that while much of discipline reform has focused on the offending students, their disruptions affect their peers. So he proposes addressing disparities in suspension rates by reorganizing schools. Smaller schools and integration, he said, will reduce suspension gaps.
The Loveless report comes just weeks after researchers Russell Rumberger and Daniel Losen of the University of California, who followed a group of California students, released a report that found that suspensions caused a 6.5 percentage point drop in graduation rates. They also found that a single grade of students that face high suspension rates could cost the state $2.7 billion in criminal justice and social costs over their lifetimes.
"The effect of suspensions falls more harshly on African American students," Skiba said. "If we are looking to have economic equality in our society, then reducing suspensions and the hidden costs associated with them will help in the long term."
*Because of some schools' small size or alternative characteristics, Loveless's analysis included 7,180 schools, or 87% of the 6.2 million K-12 students served statewide.