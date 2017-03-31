LOCAL Education

Welcome to Essential Education, our daily look at education in California and beyond. Here's the latest:

  • Several organizations are working together to encourage L.A. Unified to create a universal enrollment system.
  • Students and professors nationwide have launched a campaign to push the Trump administration on enforcing Title IX.
Science tips, a nudge on universal enrollment and a new Title IX enforcement campaign: What's new in education today

Joy Resmovits
(Francine Orr / Los Angeles Times)
In and around Los Angeles;

  • Several groups have joined forces to push L.A. Unified to create a common enrollment system that includes independent charter schools.
  • Parents protested the potential addition of a charter school on the Third Street Elementary School campus.

In California:

  • UC President Janet Napolitano visited Mexico to announce $10 million in new funding for binational research projects.
  • The state released guidelines to help educators teach new science standards.
  • College students from California and schools nationwide are launching a campaign to push the Trump administration to enforce Title IX.

Nationwide:

 

 

Latest updates

