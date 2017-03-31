Science tips, a nudge on universal enrollment and a new Title IX enforcement campaign: What's new in education today

Welcome to Essential Education, our daily look at education in California and beyond. Here's the latest:
- Several organizations are working together to encourage L.A. Unified to create a universal enrollment system.
- Students and professors nationwide have launched a campaign to push the Trump administration on enforcing Title IX.
|Joy Resmovits
In and around Los Angeles;
- Several groups have joined forces to push L.A. Unified to create a common enrollment system that includes independent charter schools.
- Parents protested the potential addition of a charter school on the Third Street Elementary School campus.
In California:
- UC President Janet Napolitano visited Mexico to announce $10 million in new funding for binational research projects.
- The state released guidelines to help educators teach new science standards.
- College students from California and schools nationwide are launching a campaign to push the Trump administration to enforce Title IX.
Nationwide:
- Denver Public Schools Supt. Tom Boasberg is the latest charter school backer to criticize Education Secretary Betsy DeVos' private-school-choice agenda.
- How school vouchers work in Indiana.