Seeking a 'children's governor,' LAUSD workers authorize strike, deteriorating schools: What's new in education

A few dozen parents, students and teachers marched outside the Los Angeles Unified School Board meeting Tuesday, some calling for board member Ref Rodriguez to resign the week after news broke that he was taken into custody on suspicion of being drunk in public at a Pasadena bar and restaurant.

Rodriguez was not cited or charged in that incident, but was held for more than five and a half hours before being released.

The school board member faces felony and misdemeanor charges for political money laundering. He is accused of getting more than two dozen people people to donate to his campaign for his school board seat with the understanding that he would reimburse them.