There have been 186 shootings on school campuses in the U.S. since 20 children and six adults were killed at Sandy Hook Elementary school in Newtown, Conn., on Dec. 14, 2012, according to Everytown For Gun Safety, an advocacy group.

On Monday, the latest school shooting occurred when a man walked into a San Bernardino special education class and killed his wife, a student and himself.

The Times has created a graphic that displays where each of these incidents occurred. Explore the graphic here.