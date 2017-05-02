The Obama administration would not let California drop its old science tests. Will Trump?

California is trying out a new science test, one that's supposed to reflect the more hands-on and interactive approach of the Next Generation Science Standards.

But under federal law, the state must continue to administer the old science test until the new one is up and running.

State Superintendent of Public Instruction Tom Torlakson asked the Obama administration to let California out of this double-testing requirement, arguing that it wastes students' time and the state's money. The administration said no, more than once. That's because the new test's scores won't be counted at first and the federal government wouldn't accept years without valid science test scores.

Now the state is making the request again, to the new administration.

Late last week, Torlakson and State Board of Education President Mike Kirst sent U.S. Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos a letter asking to be released from the testing requirements.

"Allowing California schools to avoid the administration of double science testing will provide students with the opportunity to become familiar with the new computer-based assessment in science with no undue concerns about immediate academic consequence," they wrote.