Trump is ending Michelle Obama's 'Let Girls Learn' initiative, CNN reports

CNN is reporting that the Trump administration is planning to end "Let Girls Learn," a signature Michelle Obama program.

Obama started the program in 2015 as "a holistic approach to change the perception of the value of girls at the individual, community and institutional levels," according to its website. The intergovernmental initiative engaged partners such as the Peace Corps to help girls across the globe access education, healthcare and other resources.

According to CNN, some aspects of the program will still exist, but not under the auspices and name of Let Girls Learn.

CNN posted an email Peace Corps acting director Sheila Crowley sent to employees. "We will not continue to use the 'Let Girls Learn' brand or maintain a stand-alone program," she wrote.

The news comes as the Trump administration announces that it will relax Obama's school lunch requirements.

The White House has not yet responded to our request for comment.