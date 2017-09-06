Welcome to Essential Education, our daily look at education in California and beyond. Here's the latest:
- Schools across California braced for news on the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program. On Tuesday, Trump announced he would phase out the program.
- Regardless of the decision, Dreamers are defiant. Some want to be publicly identified as they tell their stories, despite potential repercussions.
Trump's DACA decision, the big response from schools and teachers: What's new in education
|Joy Resmovits
In and around Los Angeles:
- L.A. Unified leaders vowed to double down on their initiatives to protect immigrant students after Tuesday's DACA decision.
- One teacher tried to reassure his students, saying he would go to jail before giving up information on their immigration status.
- A UCLA student and Dreamer declared herself "undocumented and unafraid."
In California:
- State education leaders wrote a letter to California's congressional delegation to urge continued protection of immigrant students.
- University leaders denounced the decision to end DACA in six months – the time Congress now has to take action.
- UC's chief immigration legal expert said students should stay calm, and its president — an architect of Obama's original DACA policy — called the Trump administration's move "backward thinking."
Nationwide:
- Resources for Dreamers worried about Tuesday's news.
- Denver students walked out of classes to protest the end of DACA.