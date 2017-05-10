Welcome to Essential Education, our daily look at education in California and beyond. Here's the latest
- The L.A. Board of Education unanimously passed a new set of policies that says clearly: Immigration officers, stay off school campuses.
- UC tweaks its proposal to limit the percentage of out-of-state undergraduates.
Two American college students killed by high-speed jet ski in Copenhagen
|Rosanna Xia
Two students — Leah Bell from Pomona College and Linsey Malia from Stonehill College in Massachusetts — were hit by a high-speed jet ski and killed Saturday while studying abroad in Copenhagen, officials said.
Five other students were injured in the crash, according to DIS Study Abroad in Scandinavia. The program’s students were on a boating excursion to mark the end of their semester abroad.
“This is tragic news for Leah’s family, friends and for our entire community,” Pomona College said in a statement.
Bell, who came to Pomona from Madisonville, La., was a psychology major and pre-health student working in neuroscience. Classmates, faculty and staff gathered Sunday evening for a candlelight vigil in Pomona and shared their memories of the young woman who loved working with children, was a member of the 5C Mental Health Alliance and a friend to many.
“Leah was kind and thoughtful. She had an excellent mind and an even deeper heart,” said neuroscience professor Nicole Weekes, who worked with Bell in her lab.
She had dreams of being a neonatal nurse, psychology professor Patricia Smiley said. “She found that she loved the experience of caring for premature babies, of helping families learn to bond with them and have hope for their future as a family. … She had a clear vision of what she wanted, and she was going to do so much good.”
Malia, an honors student, teaching assistant and peer mentor at Stonehill College, was known for her big smile and positive energy, classmates and professors said. She was one of four students who played the college’s mascot, Ace the Skyhawk, according to the Boston Globe.
In Denmark, a 24-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of aggravated manslaughter and for fleeing the scene of the crash, the Associated Press reported.