Two American college students killed by high-speed jet ski in Copenhagen

Leah Bell died when a jet ski crashed into a boat she was on in Copenhagen.

Two students — Leah Bell from Pomona College and Linsey Malia from Stonehill College in Massachusetts — were hit by a high-speed jet ski and killed Saturday while studying abroad in Copenhagen, officials said.

Five other students were injured in the crash, according to DIS Study Abroad in Scandinavia. The program’s students were on a boating excursion to mark the end of their semester abroad.

“This is tragic news for Leah’s family, friends and for our entire community,” Pomona College said in a statement.

Bell, who came to Pomona from Madisonville, La., was a psychology major and pre-health student working in neuroscience. Classmates, faculty and staff gathered Sunday evening for a candlelight vigil in Pomona and shared their memories of the young woman who loved working with children, was a member of the 5C Mental Health Alliance and a friend to many.