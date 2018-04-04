Advertisement
Essential Education: Searching for L.A. Unified's newest leader
  • Higher Education
  • University of California
By

Report links UC Riverside chancellor to Michigan State sexual assault scandal

UC Riverside Chancellor Kim Wilcox, left, is confronted by students during a campus protest over racial issues in March 2016.
UC Riverside Chancellor Kim Wilcox, left, is confronted by students during a campus protest over racial issues in March 2016. (Marcus Yam / Los Angeles Times)

UC Riverside Chancellor Kim Wilcox, while serving as Michigan State University provost in 2010, allowed a dean accused of sexual misconduct by multiple women to continue in his post, the Detroit News reported.

William Strampel, then dean of MSU’s College of Osteopathic Medicine, was arrested this week on charges of harassing, propositioning, sexually assaulting and soliciting pornographic videos of female students.

The arrest came as part of a broader probe into MSU’s handling of complaints against former sports doctor Larry Nassar, whom Strampel supervised. Nassar was sentenced in January to up to 175 years in prison after more than 150 girls and young women — some of them Olympic gymnasts —  testified he sexually assaulted them under the guise of medical treatment over two decades.

By Ellie Silverman

Dutch schoolteacher who saved hundreds of Jewish children during Holocaust dies at 107

An inspector from the Dutch education ministry arrived at Johan van Hulst’s teacher training institute in Amsterdam on the morning of June 19, 1943. He noticed youngsters and, with SS soldiers standing nearby, asked, “Are those Jewish children?”

By Associated Press

Kentucky teachers rally at Capitol over state budget

Thousands of Kentucky teachers filled the streets near the state Capitol in Frankfort on a cold, overcast Monday to rally for education funding.

By

Bonnie Reiss, early and key advisor to former Gov. Arnold Schwarzenegger, dies at 62

Bonnie Reiss, who played a key role in crafting education and environmental policy for Gov. Arnold Schwarzenegger, died Monday at her home in Malibu.

  • K-12
  • school safety
By

Fallen boy found, sex ed controversy in Fremont, the Parkland generation: What's new in education

Jesse Hernandez, 13, was rescued early Monday morning after spending 12 hours in the city's sewer system.
Jesse Hernandez, 13, was rescued early Monday morning after spending 12 hours in the city's sewer system. (Los Angeles Fire Department)

In and around Los Angeles:

The 13-year-old boy who fell into a Griffith Park drain pipe was found alive. “I was just praying to God to help me and not to die,” he later said.

L.A. Unified settled a $20,000 lawsuit filed on behalf of a girl whose bus driver allegedly declined to pick her up in a high-crime neighborhood.

By Jenny Jarvie

The political potential of millennials remains untapped because they don't vote. Will Parkland change that?

Kobey Lofton is 15 — too young to vote, but not too young to get political.

By Jenny Jarvie

The political potential of millennials remains untapped because they don't vote. Will Parkland change that?

Kobey Lofton is 15 — too young to vote, but not too young to get political.

By

Boy speaks out after sewer pipe rescue: 'I was just praying to God to help me and to not die'

During the 12 hours he spent in the city’s vast network of sewer tunnels, Jesse Hernandez was praying.

  • K-12
  • LAUSD
  • school safety
By

Finding a new LAUSD superintendent, getting students to continuation school, Trump tweets about Dreamers: What's new in education

L.A. Unified Interim Supt. Vivian Ekchian, left.
L.A. Unified Interim Supt. Vivian Ekchian, left. (Gary Coronado / Los Angeles Time)

In and around Los Angeles:

L.A. Unified’s board is starting to interview superintendent candidates this week.

A 13-year-old boy was rescued after he fell 25 feet into a 4-foot-wide drainage pipe in Griffith Park. Officials say the pipe led to the L.A. River.

