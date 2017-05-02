UC top brass to be grilled today on blistering state audit findings

Did the University of California's Office of the President hide $175 million in a secret fund? Are central administrators receiving excessively high salaries? Did they inappropriately interfere with a state audit on the office's operation?

The California state auditor says yes. UC officials say no.

Tune in Tuesday to hear the debate at a joint legislative hearing on the 177-page state audit that found that UC engaged in "misleading" budget practices even as it pushed for more state funding.

UC President Janet Napolitano has said the audit "fundamentally and unfairly" mischaracterizes her office's budget practices. UC contends, for instance, that its reserves are actually $38 million and that the rest of the money the auditor cites has been committed to systemwide programs that have been approved and publicized.

The audit recommends that the Legislature step in with more oversight by directly funding the president's office. That suggestion has sparked pushback from the UC Board of Regents, which views it as an encroachment on its constitutional authority over the 10-campus public research university system.

The hearing begins at 2:30 p.m. and will be webcast here.

Follow The Times' live blogging of the hearing here.