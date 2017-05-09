L.A. school board will weigh $24-million contract for unified enrollment system

The Los Angeles Board of Education on Tuesday is scheduled to vote on a contract for an online enrollment system that is supposed to match families with schools and draw in new enrollment.

The effort has become a major early initiative of Supt. Michelle King, who took office about 15 months ago. She wants some features of the enrollment system ready by the fall.

A district team has been working on the project for months, but Tuesday’s meeting is key because King is asking the school board to approve a $24-million, three-year technology contract to build the system. There will be other costs as well, including providing staff to help parents use the search and application software at campuses.

A unified enrollment system would allow parents to research all education options for their children at one online location and then fill out just one application form. Getting to that point will take several years, although some elements, including a search tool to find descriptions of schools and programs, could be ready in several months.

Not all members of the Board of Education were won over as of last week, when senior staff presented the concept at a board committee meeting. Some board members may not go along if charter schools are included; others might balk if charters are excluded.

Charters are privately operated and exempt from some rules that govern traditional campuses. They also are growing in numbers and enrollment, which exacerbates financial strains on L.A. Unified. For King and other backers, unified enrollment is one way to try to win students back and otherwise increase enrollment.

Last week, however, staff members working on the project could not cite an example of a district in which unified enrollment had brought students back from charter schools. They said it’s difficult to find a district to compare with L.A. Unified, the nation’s second-largest. L.A. Unified has more charter schools and more charter students than any other system, although they still account for only about 16% of district students.

For now, charters are not part of unified enrollment.

Board members last week also expressed concerns about the potential for another technology fiasco, as happened in recent years with an iPads-for-all plan and a student records system.