What you should be paying attention to at this week's California State Board of Education meeting

California’s schools might not be in session, but the people who oversee them will make some important decisions this week.

The California State Board of Education is meeting Wednesday and Thursday to debate how the state plans to satisfy the Every Student Succeeds Act, the 2015 federal law that replaced No Child Left Behind.

The state only has about two months to submit its plan to Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos, whose feedback to other states has been surprising, to say the least. California is attempting to align its plan for satisfying ESSA with the Local Control Funding Formula, a state law that has its own requirements for identifying low-performing school districts.

Here are a few issues we’ll be tracking, within ESSA and outside of it:

1) How does California identify poorly-performing schools?

ESSA requires that states identify the lowest-performing 5% of schools, and that they monitor districts’ efforts to improve those schools. After four years of low performance, the law requires the state to intervene.

The state recently created the California School Dashboard, a website that uses different types of measurements about schools and grades them in a color scheme: red is the worst, blue is the best. A Times analysis found that it’s possible to have more than half of students underperforming on standardized tests and still be classified as "good" under this system.

The state plans to use the Dashboard color ratings to identify its lowest-performing schools overall. But Children Now, an education advocacy group, says this is a bad idea because it collapses nuanced information into blunt categories. The group also raised issues with a low-scoring school’s ability to come out looking good.

2) How does the state intervene in those schools and districts, once they’ve been identified?

The state has proposed letting county offices of education compete to take the lead on holding districts accountable.

The Equity Coalition, an umbrella group representing over 20 California education advocacy organizations, wrote in a long critique of the state’s plan that it “offers far too few details regarding how school improvement will happen.” The state’s improvement strategies, it said, are “light-touch” and not “the intensive intervention that is warranted in our most struggling schools.”

3) What, exactly, is an “ineffective teacher”?

ESSA ultimately requires states to categorize their teachers, so that they can report on whether the neediest students have access to high-quality educators. But the board's proposal, which would define "ineffective teachers" as those who have been improperly assigned or don't have full credentials, is causing controversy because it doesn't touch on teacher performance.

Extra credit: At 9 a.m. Wednesday, the Senate Education Committee will consider a bill that would require more transparency around how school districts spend state dollars. In an effort to help the bill pass, its author, Shirley Weber (D-San Diego) recently toned down its requirements. As EdSource reported, she removed language that would have required districts to detail exactly how much state aid goes to each school.

To follow the board meeting with us, you can tune in here.