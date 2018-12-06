Backstage before the annual announcement of the Golden Globe Awards nominations. (Robyn Beck / AFP / Getty Images)

This morning, the Hollywood Foreign Press Assn. will unveil the nominees for the 76th Golden Globe Awards live from the Beverly Hilton Hotel.

Terry Crews (“Brooklyn Nine-Nine”), Danai Gurira (“Black Panther,” “The Walking Dead”), Leslie Mann (“Knocked Up,” “This Is 40”) and Christian Slater (“Mr. Robot”) will be on hand to announce the nominees, and thankfully there’s no need to make the trek to Beverly Hills to be the first to hear the nominees in all 25 categories.

The Hollywood Foreign Press Assn. will livestream the big announcement beginning at 5:05 a.m. (Pacific) with the first group of categories set to start at 5:15 a.m. The second group of categories will kick off shortly after 5:30 a.m.