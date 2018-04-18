$10-billion man Steven Spielberg to produce and possibly direct 'Blackhawk,' his first DC Comics movie

Apr. 17, 2018, 10:38 p.m.
- Movies
Steven Spielberg is joining the DC Universe.
A day after he became the first director to cross the $10-billion threshold in global box office receipts thanks to “Ready Player One,” Spielberg and his Amblin Entertainment are reteaming with Warner Bros. Pictures to produce the adaptation of DC’s “Blackhawk,” the studio announced on Tuesday. The intention is for Spielberg to direct the film, making it his first movie based on characters from DC comic books.
First published by Quarterly Comics in 1941, “Blackhawk” followed an elite team of World War II-era pilots led by a mysterious man called Blackhawk. The team – known as the Blackhawks – fought Nazis and later more fantastical foes. Comic book icon Will Eisner is credited as one of Blackhawk’s co-creators along with Chuck Cuidera and Bob Powell. The title was acquired by DC Comics in 1957.
Apr. 17, 2018, 2:40 p.m.
More than 41 million people logged in to YouTube to watch performances from the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival during opening weekend, making it the most-viewed live music festival ever streamed, according to the video streaming service.
That’s up 75% over the viewership from last year’s event.
Additionally, 458,000 viewed Beyoncé’s headlining set online Sunday evening, the highest audience yet for a Coachella performance stream, YouTube said in a statement Tuesday.
Apr. 17, 2018, 2:19 p.m.
- Celebrity
Call her a prodigy, call her a baby genius, call her a tiny cog in an outsized global publicity machine, but whatever you do, don’t call her false.
True Thompson has logged only five days on the planet, but already has more Instagram followers than the city of Salinas, Calif., has residents.
The newborn daughter of reality-TV royalty Khloé Kardashian and the Cleveland Cavaliers’ Tristan Thompson has her own Instagram account and has garnered more than 160,000 followers without even having an avatar, much less any shared photos.
Apr. 17, 2018, 2:03 p.m.
- Music
- Awards
The MTV Video Music Awards are back in the Big Apple this year.
The irreverent award show will take place Aug. 20 at Radio City Music Hall, bringing the show back to New York City for the 17th time.
Radio City Music Hall is the venue that started it all: The affectionately titled Showplace of the Nation hosted the inaugural ceremony in 1984 and will mark its 12th visit to the venue this summer.
Apr. 17, 2018, 11:40 a.m.
- Music
Newly minted Pulitzer Prize winner Kendrick Lamar and singers Bruno Mars and Ed Sheeran lead this year’s crop of Billboard Music Awards nominees, with nods in several of the top categories including artist, male artist and Hot 100 artist.
Those three musicians tied, with 15 nominations apiece, and were trailed by Post Malone with 13, Imagine Dragons with 11, Drake with nine and Justin Bieber and Cardi B with eight each.
Billboard, NBC and Dick Clark Productions announced the artist, album and song nominees across 57 categories on Tuesday. Top artist nominees include Lamar, Mars, Sheeran, Drake and Taylor Swift; the top new artist nominees are 21 Savage, Camila Cabello, Cardi B, Khalid and Kodak Black.
Apr. 17, 2018, 11:14 a.m.
- Movies
Filmmaker Cathy Yan has been tapped by Warner Bros. and DC Entertainment to direct Margot Robbie in an untitled Harley Quinn movie — a hire that makes the Chinese-born Yan the first Asian woman to direct a big-budget superhero installment in the DC universe.
Yan landed the gig just three months after making her feature debut at Sundance with “Dead Pigs” following a search at Warner Bros. to find a female director.
According to Deadline Hollywood, which first broke the news, that priority is largely credited to star Robbie, who will also produce through her LuckyChap Entertainment banner with Sue Kroll of Kroll & Co. Entertainment and Bryan Unkeless for Clubhouse Pictures. Last year, Robbie produced and starred in the multiple Academy Award-nominated “I, Tonya,” skating her way to a lead actress Oscar nod.
Apr. 17, 2018, 11:02 a.m.
The contentious legal fight over a planned Broadway adaptation of
Apr. 17, 2018, 9:17 a.m.
- TV
- Late-night
In life, every day is a gift. And on late-night television, some days are more generous than others.
Monday proved to be a particularly benevolent to the late-night jet set, with the reveal that the unnamed third client of Trump’s embattled lawyer Michael Cohen was none other than Fox News host Sean Hannity.
For his part, Hannity did admit that he had spoken to Cohen about legal matters, but denied being a client, as he never received an invoice, paid legal fees or retained Cohen.
Apr. 17, 2018, 7:00 a.m.
- Birthdays
Women don't flourish in the system as it stands, but as long as they are valued and increasingly sought out, you're gonna see a lot of different methods and paths. I hope so. God, I hope so.
Apr. 17, 2018, 6:00 a.m.
The sun could come out tomorrow for a Los Angeles County child now that director Michael Arden has announced that he’s taking video submissions for potential cast members in a