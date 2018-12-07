The comedian took to social media Thursday to address the controversy surrounding past homophobic comments that have resurfaced since it was announced Hart will host the Academy Awards in 2019 .

“Our world is becoming beyond crazy. I’m not going to let the craziness frustrate me or anger me especially when I worked hard to get to the mental space that I’m at now,” Hart said in a video posted to Instagram. “I’m almost 40 years old. If you don’t believe that people change, grow, evolve as they get older, I don’t know what to tell you.”