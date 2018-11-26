Alec Baldwin appeared in a New York court Monday for a hearing related to his November arrest on suspicion of assault and harassment over a parking dispute.
The actor, 60, said nothing as he was arraigned on violation- and misdemeanor-level charges that prosecutors had reduced to harassment and attempted assault, the Associated Press reported.
He did not enter a plea.
In news that only 2018 could provide, Jerry Springer has landed a new television gig, this time as a fake judge.
Springer’s “Judge Jerry” is scheduled to debut in national syndication in fall 2019 and has already been sold to 75% of the U.S. via major station groups, according to the announcement made by NBCUniversal Television Distribution on Monday.
“ ‘Judge Jerry’ will merge Jerry’s talent for connecting with people, his incredibly relatable and funny personality and his legal training and governing experience to bring viewers a more entertaining court show,” Tracie Wilson, executive vice president of creative affairs at NBCUniversal TV, said in a statement.
“Morning Joe” co-hosts Joe Scarborough and Mika Brzezinski are finally married, MSNBC reported Monday.
The ceremony was a small one, held Saturday in Washington, Willie Geist said in announcing that the regular hosts would be taking the week off from their show.
The secret event was held at the National Archives, home of the Declaration of Independence, U.S. Constitution and Bill of Rights. The couple’s families and their children from previous marriages attended, plus some friends, and Rep. Elijah E. Cummings (D-Md.) officiated. Cummings conducted a ceremony that he and Scarborough wrote together, Geist said.
Aerosmith guitarist Joe Perry has “regrettably” canceled his imminent solo tour in the wake of recent medical issues.
The co-founding member and songwriter nixed the dates — set to begin Nov. 30 and run through Dec. 16 — and is taking the rest of the year off, according to a Tuesday press release.
“Perry again would like to apologize to the fans who were planning on coming to the shows and looks forward to seeing them again in 2019,” the statement said, adding that refunds are available at point of purchase.
Katy Perry has roared back to the top of Forbes’ highest-paid women in music list.
The pop star earned an estimated $83 million before taxes between June 2017 and June 2018, largely due to her 80-date Witness tour and judging duties on ABC’s “American Idol” reboot, the financial magazine said.
Perry reclaims the spot from 2015, when she earned $135 million during Forbes’ scoring period.