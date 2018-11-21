Robert De Niro and Grace Hightower appear to be splitting up after what seems like an eternity in the entertainment industry.
The couple, who’ve been married for 21 years and dated for a decade before that, are no longer living together, according to Page Six. The actor has been riding solo at events since the end of the summer, the paper reported.
“Sometimes things don’t work out the way you hope or want them to,” an insider told People magazine.
If you keep good people around you, good things happen — surround yourself with lames, and something lame is gonna happen.
Disney has princess problems, but “Ralph Breaks the Internet” ain’t one. At least not according to actor John C. Reilly, who plays the titular hulking hero in the animated film.
Reilly recently commended the studio for addressing — if not correcting — female stereotypes the studio perpetuated for decades.
“It couldn’t be more timely than right now in terms of women finding their voices and wanting to be heard and feeling like the stereotypes that the world applies to women are unfair,” Reilly said in a recent interview with IGN.
After being denied bail Monday, Tekashi 6ix9ine was reportedly awaiting a bail hearing after being arrested over the weekend in connection with a slew of federal racketeering and weapons charges.
The “Fefe” rapper, notable for his rapid rise this year, was arrested in New York on Sunday along with four others who were taken into custody Sunday and Monday. A sixth man was already in custody.
“As alleged in the indictment, this gang, which included platinum-selling rap artist Tekashi 6ix 9ine, wreaked havoc on New York City, engaging in brazen acts of violence,” U.S. Atty. Geoffrey S. Berman said in a statement Monday.
No complaints. The business has been good to me.
FROM THE ARCHIVES: Bo Derek is in the path of a 'Sharknado'
In September, Dolly Parton was named the 2019 MusiCares Person of the Year, and the first round of performers who will honor the country-music luminary at next year’s ceremony was announced Tuesday morning.
The 72-year-old entertainer will be lauded by an all-star lineup during the event’s tribute concert: Grammy winners Norah Jones, Pink, Mark Ronson and Chris Stapleton; past Grammy-Award nominees Leon Bridges and Lauren Daigle and singer-songwriter Shawn Mendes are slated to perform. Greg Phillinganes will serve as musical director and additional performers will be named at a later time, organizers said.
Parton, whose career spans more than five decades and hits such as “9 to 5” and “Jolene,” is being recognized for her “creative accomplishments and longtime support of many charitable causes.” The singer/actress already has eight Grammy wins under her rhinestone belt and was the recipient of the Recording Academy’s 2011 Lifetime Achievement Award.
Heiress and entrepreneur Paris Hilton and actor Chris Zylka have called off their engagement, according to reports out Monday.
The breakup happened “a few weeks ago,” according to a People magazine source who said the speed of the relationship was a factor in Hilton’s decision. “[S]he realized it wasn’t right for her.”
Hilton, 37, and “The Leftovers” actor, 33, went public with their relationship in February 2017. They were photographed at an event together in L.A. as recently as last month.
Sean “Diddy” Combs publicly addressed the death of his ex girlfriend Kim Porter on Sunday with emotional tributes that looked back on their love story.
The tributes were posted online on the same day the hip-hop mogul hosted a private memorial service for Porter at his Bel-Air home.
Porter, an actress model and the mother of three of Diddy’s children, died unexpectedly last week at age 47, and no official cause of death has been announced yet.
“This Is Us” star Mandy Moore is married once again.
The actress married Dawes singer Taylor Goldsmith on Sunday, her spokeswoman confirmed to The Times on Monday.
Moore wed the folk rocker during an intimate ceremony with family and friends at her Los Angeles home.
Taylor Swift has signed with Republic Records, shifting from her longtime label home, Nashville’s Big Machine, but still staying in the Universal Music Group family.
The multiyear label deal was announced by UMG Chairman and Chief Executive Lucian Grainge. The Big Machine Label Group is allied with New York-based Republic and focuses only on country artists.
“My new home,” Swift said Monday on Instagram, posting a picture of herself with Grainge and Republic founder and Chief Executive Monte Lipman.