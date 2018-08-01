ABC’s youth-centric “Dancing With the Stars” spinoff is shaping up and will include a number of familiar faces.
The network has been rolling out details about “Dancing With the Stars: Juniors” — announcing its judges, hosts, mentors and pros daily this week — and hasn’t strayed too far from its formula of sourcing from its growing catalog of talent.
Seated at the judges’ table will be Olympic skater and “DWTS: Athletes” champion Adam Rippon; professional dancer and “DTWS” pro Val Chmerkovskiy; and Emmy-winning choreographer Mandy Moore, whose credits include “DWTS,” “So You Think You Can Dance” and “La La Land,” the network announced Monday.
Paramount Pictures gave us a first look at the next film in the “Terminator” franchise on Wednesday, with a photo featuring three badass women and, most important, the return of Linda Hamilton as Sarah Connor.
That’s right: Hamilton, at 61, is reprising her role as a take-no-prisoners survivor who’s hellbent on protecting her son and, by extension, humanity.
Hamilton looks amazing, hardened and unflinching, armed with high-powered weaponry and stone-cold aviators. It’s as if nary a day has passed since she first squared off with Arnold Schwarzenegger’s cyborg assassin nearly 34 years ago.
Stanley Kubrick’s epic “2001: A Space Odyssey” will play in Imax as part of the classic film’s 50th-anniversary celebration.
For one week this month, Warner Bros. will release the sci-fi masterpiece in 350 of the large-screen theaters across North America, according to Jeff Goldstein, president of domestic distribution for the Burbank-based studio.
“This marks the first time ever that moviegoers will have the opportunity to view the seminal film on the largest possible screen, creating a truly immersive experience,” the studio said in a statement on Wednesday.
Andy Spade, widower of designer Kate Spade, returned to Instagram on Monday for the first time since May with a tribute to his wife, who died by suicide in June.
“She was born Christmas Eve, 1962. She loved the Midwest, the desert, and the city,” he wrote of his wife. “I was lucky enough to have dear friends let my daughter and [me] stay at their home through a difficult time.”
Then he described how he and his 13-year-old daughter, Frances Beatrix “Bea” Spade, brought the offseason Christmas tree in the picture to life over the past couple of months.
Blame “Twilight.”
After Stephenie Meyer’s fantasy series turned film franchise brought the sexy back to vampires and werewolves, a political scandal centered around Bigfoot erotica was inevitable.
Stephen Colbert delighted in the latest non-Trump-related trainwreck on Tuesday’s edition of “The Late Show,” detailing how the congressional race in Virginia's 5th District got weird.
The Hoff is off the market — again.
“Baywatch” veteran David Hasselhoff married model Hayley Roberts in Italy on Tuesday, the couple’s spokeswoman, Judy Katz, confirmed to The Times on Wednesday.
They wed in the southern coastal region of Puglia, and the actor’s daughters, Taylor-Ann, 28, and Hayley, 25, were among the attendees.
Paramount Pictures on Wednesday released an official photo for the upcoming “Terminator” movie, and make no mistake: These women are a force to be reckoned with.
The film stars Linda Hamilton, who will reprise her iconic role as Sarah Connor, along with newcomers Natalia Reyes (as Dani Ramos) and Mackenzie Davis (as Grace).
Although the film will costar Arnold Schwarzenegger, who originated the role of the titular cyborg assassin, the sneak-peek photo suggests it’s the women who run this show.
I'm an optimist. I don't find myself depressive, and I'm more of a regenerative. I kind of cancel and continue. I do not dwell on the past.
FROM THE ARCHIVES: Ah, marriage
The L.A. Film Festival announced its 2018 competition lineup Tuesday, with 40 feature films, 41 short films and 10 short episodic works from around the world screening over the course of the eight-day event.
Of the festival’s films, 42% are directed by women and 39% are directed by people of color.
“Our mission of finding fresh new voices from different geographical and cultural axes remains true,” festival director Jennifer Cochis said in a statement. “These storytellers are united by their ability to transport, impact and inspire audiences with the power of their craft.”
NBC just can’t block those clocks: A “Timeless” movie is indeed happening, finally putting an end to the never-ending fate of the time-travel saga.
The peacock network, along with Sony Pictures Television, on Tuesday announced a two-part series finale that will air during the holidays. It’ll close the door on the fan favorite, whose Time Team travels the world — and time — to tell the stories of the unsung and underrepresented people of history.
Audiences can expect the “Timeless” they know and love, according to executive producers Shawn Ryan and Eric Kripke, and a final emotional story to satisfy the show’s legion of fans — the so-called #ClockBlockers.