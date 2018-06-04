Actors Laura Prepon and Ben Foster are married

Jun. 4, 2018, 11:26 a.m.
- Celebrity
Laura Prepon has married fellow actor Ben Foster.
The “Orange Is the New Black” actress confirmed the news on social media on Sunday, sharing a sepia-toned wedding portrait with her new husband that announced they were “Just Married!”
“Thank you for all the love and support. Wishing all of us the good stuff!” Prepon wrote on Instagram and Twitter.
Jun. 4, 2018, 10:42 a.m.
- TV
- Music
- Celebrity
As he celebrated his 50th birthday on Sunday’s edition of “Watch What Happens Live,” Andy Cohen got a visit from good buddy John Mayer, and the two got real about their burgeoning bromance.
“Do you think people wonder if we’re in a secret relationship?” Mayer asked Cohen.
“We get a lot of nods from behind the bar,” he added, talking about the cluster of Cohen’s friends who were acting as the show’s bartenders.
Jun. 4, 2018, 9:09 a.m.
- Music
- Celebrity
Pop star Janet Jackson called police on Saturday night to perform a welfare check on her 1-year-old son, who was with her estranged husband.
Los Angeles County Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to the 22000 block of Pacific Coast Highway in Malibu after receiving a call at 9:55 p.m.
“Deputies responded and there was no evidence of any crime, no report was taken and the baby was well,” said Deputy Wally Bracks of the Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department.
Jun. 4, 2018, 8:49 a.m.
- Celebrity
After a school shooting took the lives of 17 classmates and teachers in February, the graduates of Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School were honored by a surprise celebrity commencement speaker anxious to sing the student body’s praises.
Jimmy Fallon, host of “The Tonight Show,” appeared at the graduation ceremony for the Parkland, Fla., high school on Sunday, sharing nothing but positivity with the gathered students and families.
“Most commencement speakers get up and talk in future tense: ‘You will succeed. You will make us proud, you will change the world,’” Fallon remarked. “But I’m not going to say that, because you’re not the future. You’re the present.”
Jun. 2, 2018, 8:00 a.m.
- Birthdays
There was a time when celebrity was associated with people who were actually good at something. I'm trying to hold on to that, to not believe I need to feed some machine of pop culture or insatiable tabloid journalism in order to prove my value or define myself as an artist.
Jun. 1, 2018, 6:42 p.m.
- TV
- Celebrity
New behind-the-scenes details regarding why Clayne Crawford was recently fired from Fox’s “Lethal Weapon” have been made public, and they reveal a set completely at odds with the show’s buddy-drama vibe.
According to a new report by Variety, the atmosphere on the “Lethal Weapon” set was “so toxic that by [the second] season’s end, Pinkerton security guards were present on set at all times to ensure that disagreements would not deteriorate into physical violence.”
In May, Fox renewed “Lethal Weapon” for a third season and announced that Crawford would be replaced by Seann William Scott, who will play a new partner for Damon Wayans’ Roger Murtaugh.
Jun. 1, 2018, 2:14 p.m.
- TV
MSNBC host Joy Reid apologized Friday for inflammatory blog posts unearthed earlier this week, saying she had evolved in the years since she wrote them. The network, meanwhile, stood by her.
“While I published my blog, starting in 2005, I wrote thousands of posts in real time on the issues of the day. There are things I deeply regret and am embarrassed by, things I would have said differently and issues where my position has changed,” the “AM Joy” host said in a statement Friday, adding that she was “sorry for the collateral damage and pain this is causing individuals and communities caught in the crossfire.”
While calling the posts “obviously hateful and hurtful,” MSNBC stood by Reid, saying in its own statement that they were “not reflective of the colleague and friend we have known at MSNBC for the past seven years.”
Jun. 1, 2018, 2:05 p.m.
- Music
Kanye West’s knack for unconventional album releases meant the first taste anyone got of “Ye” ahead of its release Friday was at the Diamond Cross Ranch in Wyoming’s Jackson Hole valley, not too far from where he recorded new music for a spate of projects, including Pusha T’s recently released “Daytona” and a joint release with friend Kid Cudi.
Collaborators, friends, press, radio programmers, executives and industry tastemakers from across the country all poured into Diamond Cross Ranch on Thursday evening for the event, which was also shown to millions across the globe via Wav, an L.A.-based music discovery app that won a bid to livestream the event over more well-known platforms such as Apple Music and YouTube.
The party was the climax of a whirlwind day where West’s guests were told next to nothing before arriving at a location where chartered jets awaited, the handiwork of 72 hours of secret planning.
Jun. 1, 2018, 12:08 p.m.
- Music
Following widespread criticism from the music community, Spotify has walked back its recently instated policy on “hate content and hateful conduct,” the streaming service announced Friday.
Last month, Spotify announced that it was rolling out the policy to curb content that "expressly and principally promotes, advocates, or incites hatred or violence against a group or individual based on characteristics, including, race, religion, gender identity, sex, ethnicity, nationality, sexual orientation, veteran status, or disability."
Embattled R&B star R. Kelly and controversial rapper XXXTentacion were the first casualties under the policy, and their music was removed from promotional playlists and algorithmic recommendations, a move that sparked an intense debate within the music industry.
Jun. 1, 2018, 9:08 a.m.
- Celebrity
John Cena and Nikki Bella are back together after less than a month apart, turning their breakup into merely a six-week break, and the world makes a tiny bit more sense again.
“Calling off the wedding was the right decision at the moment and their relationship only grew from it,” an insider told Us Weekly late Thursday. “It didn’t mean that any love was lost, or that they lost any feelings for one another, but they both have realized that they love each other and want to be with one another.”
The pro-wrestling couple, who split up in mid-April, just weeks before their planned May 5 wedding, had been engaged for about a year.