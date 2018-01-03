* Olivia Munn set to host Critics' Choice Awards
Actress Ellen Page and dancer Emma Portner are married
|Christie D'Zurilla
Ellen Page and girlfriend Emma Portner are married, the “Flatliners” actress’ reps confirmed Wednesday.
“Can’t believe I get to call this extraordinary woman my wife. @emmaportner,” Page said on Instagram, sharing a picture of their hands, both wearing wedding bands.
Portner, a 23-year-old dancer and choreographer from New York, and Page, 30, have been couple-y since July. That’s when they were photographed kissing in West Hollywood on the day Page’s docuseries “Gaycation” was nominated for a Primetime Emmy in the outstanding unstructured reality program category.
More recently, the couple walked the “Flatliners” red carpet together at the Theatre at the Ace Hotel in downtown L.A. in September.
The Page-Portner courtship appears to have been a relatively short one: Page had been dating artist Samantha Thomas since 2015 and was last photographed with her January 2017.
Beyond confirmation of the union, Page’s reps had no other details to share.