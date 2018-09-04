Colton Underwood, a former NFL player who maintains he’s still a virgin, has been named the next “Bachelor” on ABC’s hit series.

“[W]hat I’m looking forward to the most is being engaged and then getting married shortly after that,” he said Tuesday on “Good Morning America.”

Underwood — or as Bachelor Nation would call him, simply Colton — is 26, which likely means a host of younger contestants on the upcoming season of “The Bachelor.” He was born and bred in the Midwest, part of a blended family with seven siblings, and now lives in Denver. Did we mention he’s still a virgin?