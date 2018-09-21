Alec Baldwin will bring back his puckering lampoon of President Trump to “Saturday Night Live” once again.
“I have fun doing it, there’s no doubt about that,” the “30 Rock” star said of portraying the reality star-turned-president.
Baldwin has already earned a supporting actor Emmy Award for his repeat appearances as the 45th president. He spoke at length about the role on the “Origins With James Andrew Miller” podcast on Friday and confirmed he will don the blond wig and orange makeup again on the 44th season of the NBC sketch comedy.
Because sexy cat, sexy nurse and sexy schoolgirl weren’t enough, now there is, or shall we say “was,” a sexy costume that riffs off the victims of sexual slavery and oppression at the center of Hulu’s “The Handmaid’s Tale.”
We now pause for you to reflect on what it took to come up with that idea in the first place.
Now let’s let the people behind it explain:
Google on Friday honored the late Fred Rogers, the gentle giant of public television, with a Google Doodle paying tribute to the man best known as Mister Rogers.
The Google Doodle marked the day Rogers taped the first episode of “Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood,” a program that would convey messages of kindness, inclusion and self-worth to preschoolers for decades to come. It happened 51 years ago, after he quit his NBC job to launch the first community-sponsored public television station, WQED in Pittsburgh.
The children’s series premiered nationally on PBS in February 1968 and ran until 2001.
I have always been easygoing. I don't think things through too much. With my talk show, I did very little homework.
FROM THE ARCHIVES: A natural alternative
Rihanna — a.k.a. Robyn Fenty — has a fancy new title courtesy of her home island of Barbados: Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary.
Announced Thursday, the new distinction means she now has official power to promote education, tourism and investment in the 21-mile-long country. Rihanna has been a cultural ambassador since 2008 and told Barbados Today that she’s looking forward to working with the prime minister and other officials to “reimagine Barbados.”
“Rihanna has a deep love for this country and this is reflected in her philanthropy, especially in the areas of health and education,” Prime Minister Mia Mottley told Barbados Today. “She also shows her patriotism in the way she gives back to this country and continues to treasure the island as her home.”
“Veronica Mars” is coming back — again — this time by way of Hulu.
The streaming service and Warner Bros. have revived the Kristen Bell-starring mystery series about a teenage private eye, making it the latest cult favorite to get new life during the current TV-revival craze.
The subscription streaming service made the announcement Thursday and confirmed that it has also acquired the rights to the old episodes of the young-adult series, which, according to its star Thursday on Instagram “is great because you’ll need to brush up since we’re making another one.”
American filmmaker Cary Joji Fukunaga has replaced Danny Boyle as director of the next James Bond film.
“Bond 25” — what appears to be the working title for the 25th film in the spy series — will begin filming at Pinewood Studios on March 4, 2019, under the auspices of Fukunaga, producers Michael G. Wilson, Barbara Broccoli and the franchise’s star, Daniel Craig, announced Thursday.
The film, Craig’s fifth and likely final go-around as the British super-spy, also had its worldwide release date pushed back to Feb. 14, 2020.
I saw that people who were getting the roles I wanted to play all had been on TV. So I thought, 'I gotta get out to L.A. and get on TV so I can do theater.'
FROM THE ARCHIVES: ‘Walking Dead’: Jon Bernthal’s Shane adopts zombie ‘new world order’
LeBron James of the Lakers is teaming with Ryan Coogler of “Black Panther” on “Space Jam 2,” confirming a rumor that the basketball star will take on the role originated by sports legend Michael Jordan in the original 1996 movie.
SpringHill Entertainment, James’ production company, made the announcement with a visual Wednesday on Twitter, revealing that James will join Bugs Bunny in the cast of the partially animated film, to be directed by Terence Nance of HBO’s “Random Acts of Flyness.”
Coogler will produce.
Good news for “Downton Abbey” fans. Focus Features will release the big-screen installment of the British television drama in North America on Sept. 20, 2019, the distributor announced on Wednesday.
Universal Pictures International will debut the film internationally a week earlier on Sept. 13, 2019.
The movie, set in Edwardian England at the turn of the 20th century, began filming last week and boasts much of the ITV show’s principal cast, including Hugh Bonneville, Laura Carmichael, Jim Carter, Brendan Coyle, Michelle Dockery, Kevin Doyle, Joanne Froggatt, Matthew Goode, Harry Hadden-Paton, Robert James-Collier, Allen Leech, Phyllis Logan, Elizabeth McGovern, Sophie McShera, Lesley Nicol, Penelope Wilton and Oscar and Emmy winner Maggie Smith.