Alec Baldwin has Trump-level confidence in winning the next race for the Oval Office. Especially if he ran as Donald Trump.
“If I ran for president, I would win,” the actor said on SiriusXM’s “The Howard Stern Show” on Tuesday. “I would absolutely win, 1,000% I would win.”
His campaign, he added, “would be the funniest, most exciting, most crazy campaign.”
While President Trump was in the midst of a historic meeting with Kim Jong Un, Seth Meyers was still marveling Monday night over the disastrous developments at the weekend’s G-7 summit.
“When Trump took office, he promised to confront America’s enemies and now he’s doing just that,” Meyers said during Monday’s “A Closer Look” segment of “Late Night.” “Pushing back against one of our fiercest foes, an aggressive, hostile nation that has been a thorn in the side of the United States for decades: Canada.”
The host was stymied.
Rose McGowan has been indicted by a Virginia grand jury on one felony count of cocaine possession.
The charge came down Monday from a grand jury, according to the Associated Press. The actress was arrested last fall on a months-old charge.
"Rose steadfastly maintains her innocence. These charges would have never been brought if it weren't for her activism as a voice for women everywhere,” her attorney Jose Baez told TMZ.
Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson became the subject of engagement rumors Monday afternoon with outlets reporting that they were recently affianced.
The “Saturday Night Live” actor reportedly popped the question to the “No Tears Left to Cry” singer, according to People, TMZ, Page Six and more.
The gist of the stories is that Davidson and Grande, both 24, got engaged in the last week or so after just a few weeks of dating and some very public declarations about each other on social media.
After a 12-hour weekend memorial for “No Reservations” host Anthony Bourdain, who died Friday, Travel Channel announced Monday that it would continue to revisit old episodes of the series through July 3.
Starting this week, the network will air two episodes of “Anthony Bourdain: No Reservations” on Tuesdays at 10 and 11 p.m. Pacific beginning with episodes set in Washington and Vienna.
Both Travel Channel and CNN announced special programming in the wake of Bourdain’s suicide.
Neal Boyd, the opera singer who took “America’s Got Talent” by storm in 2008, winning the title and $1-million prize, died Sunday at his mother’s home in Sisketon, Mo., the Associated Press confirmed Monday. He was 42.
According to Scott County Coroner Scott Amick, Boyd was suffering from several medical conditions at the time of his death, including heart failure, kidney failure and liver problems.
Boyd also suffered serious injuries in a car crash in 2017.
That’s not all, folks! Bugs Bunny, Daffy Duck and Porky Pig are heading back to the small screen in 2019 — and that doesn’t mean just TV.
Warner Bros. Animation announced plans Monday for “Looney Tunes Cartoons,” short-form content that will bring the beloved animated icons to digital, mobile and broadcast television.
The plan is to produce 1,000 minutes of all-new Looney Tunes animation each “season.”
Rose McGowan defended Asia Argento on Monday morning and addressed the stigma surrounding suicide after last week’s death of celebrity chef Anthony Bourdain.
“I know before Anthony died he reached out for help, and yet he did not take the doctor’s advice. And that has led us here, to this tragedy, to this loss, to this world of hurt,” the actress, author and advocate said in a statement. “Do NOT do the sexist thing and burn a woman on the pyre of misplaced blame.”
McGowan praised longtime friend and fellow Harvey Weinstein accuser Argento, who is dealing with her boyfriend’s death. Argento and Bourdain began dating in early 2017.
Jackson Odell’s family is mourning the loss of its “beloved son and brother” after the young actor was confirmed dead over the weekend.
“He will always be a shining light and a brilliant, loving and talented soul,” the “Goldbergs” actor’s family said Sunday in a statement posted on the actor’s website.
“He had so much more to share. Our family will always carry that truth forward. Our wish is that the rest of the world who knew and loved him does as well,” the statement continued.
A new USC study released Monday revealed that movie critics are largely white and male.
Male critics outnumbered female ones by 3.5 to 1, and white critics wrote about 82% of all film reviews found on Rotten Tomatoes for 2017's 100 highest-grossing movies, the study found.
“The very individuals who are attuned to the under- and mis-representation of females onscreen and behind the camera are often left out of the conversation and critiques,” said Stacy L. Smith, director of USC's Annenberg Inclusion Initiative, in a statement.