Someone will have to break the news to “Deadpool” star Ryan Reynolds that his wife, Blake Lively, might run off with her “A Simple Favor” costar Anna Kendrick.
Lively posted on Instagram on Wednesday that Kendrick “is the hotter, female(r) version of my husband… so, would it reaaally count as cheating?”
“So glad we’re finally taking this public,” Kendrick replied. “I let Ryan have Deadpool, he can give me this.”
Florida authorities say they've arrested a man in the shooting death of rapper XXXTentacion.
Pete Davidson is the king of the world and other men are taking notice.
The comedian stopped by “The Tonight Show” on Wednesday, ostensibly to promote his new Netflix film, “Set It Up,” but really, to gush about his whirlwind romance with pop princess Ariana Grande.
“You know, you didn’t have to get engaged to Ariana Grande to come on our show,” host Jimmy Fallon assured Davidson.
“Sad is happy to me. I love it. When I write something bittersweet, I smile.”
FROM THE ARCHIVES: Lana Del Rey talks about her ‘Big Eyes’ title track
Peter Fonda is apologizing for an overnight tweet that suggested people “rip Barron Trump from his mother's arms and put him in a cage with pedophiles.”
The “Easy Rider” actor — who has a movie coming out Friday — has taken down the all-caps post, which he sent to his roughly 50,000 followers around 2 a.m. Wednesday morning.
“I tweeted something highly inappropriate and vulgar about the president and his family in response to the devastating images I was seeing on television,” Fonda, 78, said Wednesday via his rep. “Like many Americans, I am very impassioned and distraught over the situation with children separated from their families at the border, but I went way too far.”
The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences announced on Wednesday that Jennifer Todd has won a runoff election for a seat on the group’s 54-member board of governors representing the producers branch.
Todd, whose credits include the “Austin Powers” movies and “Alice in Wonderland,” has co-produced the last two Oscars telecasts. She had tied in the first round of voting with producer Jason Blum, whose Blumhouse Productions is a major player in the horror genre (and produced last year’s best picture nominee “Get Out”).
With Todd’s win, the current board of governors includes 22 women — among them, Laura Dern, Annette Bening and Whoopi Goldberg.
“People like me live in the past.” These words from Sylvester Stallone’s Rocky Balboa set the mood in the first trailer for “Creed II,” which reveals that Michael B. Jordan’s Adonis Johnson will have to confront a figure from his father’s past in the sequel.
Set to Kendrick Lamar’s “DNA,” the footage released Wednesday confirms that this eighth installment of the “Rocky” franchise draws on events from “Rocky IV” for the next chapter of Adonis’ journey. In “Creed II” he will face off against Viktor Drago (Florian Munteanu), the son of Ivan Drago (Dolph Lundgren), the boxer who killed his father.
The trailer shows that both Rocky and Adonis’ stepmother (Phylicia Rashad) want to avoid any possibility of history repeating itself, but for Adonis, “this is more than just a fight.”
“Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom,” in theaters Friday, reportedly removed a scene in which a character identifies as a lesbian. It’s the latest example of Hollywood skirting LGBTQ representation on the big screen in major blockbusters.
News of the cut scene came from Daniella Pineda, who plays the character in question, Zia Rodriguez. During an interview with Build, she revealed that a particular line was cut “for sake of time.”
“I look at Chris [Pratt], and I’m like, ‘Yeah … square jaw, good bone structure, tall, muscles — I don’t date men, but if I did, it would be you,’ ” she said. “It was cool because it was a little insight into my character … but they cut it.”
George and Amal Clooney have donated $100,000 to help children affected by the Trump administration’s “zero tolerance” immigration policy, which had been separating families at the U.S.-Mexico border until Trump signed an executive order Wednesday to halt the practice.
The movie star and international human-rights attorney announced the donation Wednesday through their Clooney Foundation for Justice and will be giving the money to the Young Center for Immigrant Children’s Rights.
The donation is meant to “help protect and promote the best interests of immigrant children in the United States who have been separated from their families,” according to a statement from the foundation.
Just weeks after the death of its founder, the Kate Spade Foundation announced Wednesday that it is donating $1 million to organizations working for mental health awareness and suicide prevention.
“Kate Spade was a true fashion icon who brought joy to the lives of women around the world, and inspired women to live life to the fullest. We are dedicated to carrying on her legacy,” Anna Bakst, brand president and chief executive officer of Kate Spade New York, said in a statement.
“Mental illness does not discriminate; it is complicated and difficult to diagnose and can often be life-threatening,” Bakst continued. “We hope that our support will shed even more light on the disease and encourage those who suffer from mental health issues to seek help. Collectively, we must all do more.”