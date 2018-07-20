With every passing day, the long-promised “Deadwood” movie looks less like a fantasy and more like reality.
In a new interview with The Times, actress Robin Weigert — who famously portrayed Calamity Jane in the HBO western — suggested that a “Deadwood” reunion is closer than ever.
“It's safe enough to say it's happening this fall," Weigert said. “There's a set being built and tax incentives to get it done. A lot of [actors] have signed on. There's a 90% chance it'll finally happen.”
Abramorama and Cinereach released on Thursday the official trailer for “Matangi/Maya/M.I.A.,” a documentary delving into the life and art of British musician M.I.A.
Winner of the World Cinema Documentary Special Jury Award in January at the 2018 Sundance Film Festival, the film explores unseen footage from throughout the life of Maya Arulpragasam — better known as M.I.A.
The rapper and raconteur immigrated to the U.K. at the age of 11 to escape Sri Lanka’s civil war and has never shied away from controversy. She has been a vocal activist on immigration and racism in Sri Lanka and beyond — and let’s not forget the time she flipped the bird while performing with Madonna at the Super Bowl.
San Diego Comic-Con 2018, the annual pop culture confab of comic book, superhero, cosplay and genre lovers, is officially underway in San Diego.
After sneak-peek festivities Wednesday, the multiday gathering kicked off Thursday morning at the city’s downtown convention center. The beloved event has evolved over the years from a geeky subculture exhibition into a mainstream Hollywood showcase by hosting a series of high-profile film and TV panels.
Though HBO and Marvel won’t be presenting in the hallowed Hall H this year, the casts of “The Walking Dead,” “Venom,” “Aquaman,” “Twin Peaks,” “The Good Place,” “Star Trek: Discovery” and a “Breaking Bad” reunion have shored up plenty of interest.
Bryan Cranston yelled “#MeToo” and “Time’s Up” to short-circuit a risque narrative that went awry during a Wednesday stop on “Conan.”
The “Breaking Bad” star, appearing with costars and showrunner Vince Gilligan during the TBS host’s Comic-Con-slated shows, got inappropriate when castmate Anna Gunn described her audition for the critically acclaimed AMC series, which celebrates its 10th anniversary this year.
Gunn, who played the long-suffering wife of Cranston’s teacher-turned-drug-kingpin Walter White, said she had about 15 minutes to rehearse for the part and that a “hand-pleasuring scene” with Cranston was among those chosen for her.
President Trump continues to walk back his statements made while in Helsinki, Finland, but Samantha Bee isn’t ready to move on from the Trump and Putin love fest quite yet.
“The most shocking thing on TV this week wasn't Trump and Putin standing on a platform and roasting the United States like a geopolitical Statler and Waldorf,” Bee stated, referencing the cantankerous old critics from “The Muppet Show.” “No, what shocked me was the fact that Republicans seemed shocked.”
Bee then showed a super-cut of news coverage from the days following the summit, which featured a number of prominent GOP officials voicing their disapproval of the president’s actions overseas, including Sen. John McCain, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and Speaker of the House Paul Ryan.
Though Sacha Baron Cohen’s controversial series “Who Is America?” seemed to appear out of thin air last week, a new claim from a gun-shop owner in California suggests that filming was in the works for some time.
According to FOX 11, Norris Sweidan, owner of Warrior One Guns & Ammo in Riverside, said Cohen arrived at his establishment in February 2017 and attempted to film a segment while in disguise as a Hungarian immigrant looking to buy a gun.
“I’m looking at the producer and I’m just like, ‘am I being fooled right here?’” Sweidan told FOX 11 on Tuesday. “And I just kept looking at the guy and I was like, ‘You’re Borat.’ As soon as I said that, his eyes just looked at me like, and he did a turn right out the door.”
“The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants,” a beloved 2005 film, is heading to Broadway thanks to Blue Spruce Productions (“Fun Home,” “The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time” and “The Humans”).
Deadline reported Tuesday that Blue Spruce, Warner Bros., Alcon Entertainment and Alloy Entertainment finalized the deal on Monday.
The coming-of-age film, based on Ann Brashares’ young-adult novels, followed the lives of four teenagers who find a pair of jeans that magically fits all of their varying body types. They each get a week with the pants in hopes that the same luck rubs off on all of them.
Singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran guides audiences through his creative process in the new trailer for “Songwriter,” his documentary that hits Apple Music on Aug. 28.
Filmed since 2008 by his cousin, filmmaker Murray Cummings, “Songwriter” takes an intimate look at Sheeran while working on his third studio album, “÷ (Divide),” which he released last year.
“This is the first time on camera you’re going to see a song being written,” Sheeran tells Cummings in the teaser, “so, make sure you get all of it.”