George Clooney tops Forbes’ 2018 list of the highest-paid actors with an estimated $239 million take for the year that ended in June, according to the magazine , which annually ranks the actors and actresses whose paychecks top the heap.

Clooney and fellow investors Rande Gerber and Mike Meldman split the cash they made when they handed off their Casamigos tequila brand less than five years after founding it in 2013. They took home $233 million each — off an initial $600,000 investment, mind you — and then the actor made an additional $6 million on his own.