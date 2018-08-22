“The Big Bang Theory” will come to an end after its 12-season run in May 2019, CBS announced Wednesday.
The longest-running multi-camera series in television history will wrap with a record-breaking 279 episodes.
“We are forever grateful to our fans for their support of ‘The Big Bang Theory’ during the past twelve seasons,” Lorre Productions, CBS and Warner Bros. said in a joint statement Wednesday.
It appears that Queen of Soul Aretha Franklin died without leaving the keys to her realm.
The iconic singer, who died last week after battling pancreatic cancer, left no will or trust behind, according to the Detroit Free Press. So her four sons filed documents in a Michigan probate court on Tuesday listing themselves as interested parties in her estate.
That means that her private finances could soon be made public through court records.
A sequel to “Crazy Rich Asians,” based on the second book in author Kevin Kwan’s series of three, is in the works.
“No deals are final, but [we’re] planning on it,” a Warner Bros. Pictures spokesperson told The Times on Wednesday morning.
The first film took in $34 million in its debut weekend, more than covering its $30-million budget right out of the gate.
Producer Craig Zadan, known for his TV and film adaptations of stage musicals such as “The Sound of Music” and “Jesus Christ Superstar” and for recent Academy Awards telecasts, has died at age 69, NBC announced Tuesday.
Zadan’s credits include the Oscar-winning 2002 adaptation of “Chicago,” as well as the 1997 TV movie “Cinderella” starring Brandy and Whitney Houston. With his creative partner Neil Meron, Zadan helped to usher the resurgence of live musical productions for TV with “Peter Pan” and “The Wiz,” among others.
Zadan “had music and dance in his soul. And when people are dancing and singing the world is a better place,” tweeted Kevin Bacon, star of the 1984 film “Footloose,” which Zadan produced.
Netflix announced Tuesday that Tiffany Haddish is finally getting the one-hour stand-up comedy special she deserves on the streaming giant.
The “Girls Trip” star will tape her special in 2019 and air it later in the year.
The news caps an already impressive past year for Haddish. She hosted the 2018 MTV Movie & TV Awards, released a best-selling autobiography (“The Last Black Unicorn”) and has several films in production, including “Night School” co-starring Kevin Hart.
Rapper Post Malone was among 16 people aboard a Gulfstream IV jet that landed at New York Stewart International Airport on Tuesday hours after blowing out two tires on takeoff.
The private jet had been London-bound when it took off around 10:45 a.m. Eastern from the Teterboro Airport in New Jersey. The flight burned off fuel for hours, and then, after being diverted a couple of times, the pilot landed the plane uneventfully on its wheels at the airport in New Windsor, N.Y.
“[I] landed guys. thank you for your prayers. can't believe how many people wished death on me on this website…,” Malone, 23, tweeted after he landed. “[B]ut not today.”
Oscar-winning director Danny Boyle will no longer helm Bond 25, the next film in the James Bond franchise.
The “Slumdog Millionaire” director left the project “due to creative differences,” according to a tweet from the official 007 Twitter account, attributing the announcement to film producers Michael G. Wilson, Barbara Broccoli and the film’s star, Daniel Craig.
Boyle’s talent agency declined to comment on the announcement on Tuesday.
Madonna, who has done tributes to Prince and Michael Jackson at various award shows, paid homage Monday night at the 2018 MTV Video Music Awards to the late Aretha Franklin — by telling her own story. During, um, the presentation for video of the year.
That’s right — Madonna’s story. Not Franklin’s.
Confusing? Many thought it was simply disrespectful. “Does Madonna know Madonna didn’t die,” someone quipped on Twitter.
“Star Wars” actress Kelly Marie Tran proved on Tuesday that the pen is mightier than the lightsaber.
In an essay for the New York Times, “The Last Jedi” star, who became the first Asian American actress to win a prominent role in a “Star Wars” film, addressed online harassers as well as those who make minorities and women of color feel marginalized.
Tran’s essay comes months after the actress scrubbed her social-media presence following racist and misogynistic campaigns from “Star Wars” “fans” who did not like her character and Rian Johnson’s film.