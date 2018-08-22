Rapper Post Malone was among 16 people aboard a Gulfstream IV jet that landed at New York Stewart International Airport on Tuesday hours after blowing out two tires on takeoff.

The private jet had been London-bound when it took off around 10:45 a.m. Eastern from the Teterboro Airport in New Jersey. The flight burned off fuel for hours, and then, after being diverted a couple of times, the pilot landed the plane uneventfully on its wheels at the airport in New Windsor, N.Y.